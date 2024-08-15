Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eastbourne Town lost on their long-awaited return to the Isthmian League – while Eastbourne United slipped to two SCFL premier division losses in a week. But both can put the setbacks behind them in the FA Cup this weekend.

Eastbourne Town 1 Beckenham Town 3

Isthmian south east

The day had finally arrived. The new season was upon us and ten years on, Eastbourne Town Football Club made their return to Isthmian League football.

Eastbourne Town's James Stone and teammates were celebrating a Town equaliser - but it was disallowed for offside | Picture: Josh Claxton

But it didn’t bring the start Town had hoped for. Just under five minutes in, the visitors opened the scoring through Louie Theophanous.

Freddie Nyhus advanced from right-back and slotted a neat pass through to Theophanous who delayed his strike, rounded Chris Winterton and slotted home. Welcome to the Isthmian League, Town!

The hosts reset and had plenty of possession and sights of goal. James Stone had two good efforts, an attempted lob followed by a good strike from long-range.

Marcin Ruda latched on to a cross from Knory Scott but the Polish midfielder’s sidefooted effort sailed wide. Then... controversy.

James Hull squared the ball to Anesu Sisimayi, whose shot deflected off multiple players on the goalline and found its way in.

Celebrations followed as Town thought they were level – but with cries of offside from the visitors, the referee decided to discuss it with his linesman, neither official having given offside initially.

After much deliberation, the officials decided Stone was offside and 0-1 it remained.

Beckenham started to find their feet again, testing Winterton, but some solid saves by the Town No1 meant it remained 1-0.

The second half started as the first had, and the visitors again found the net early on. A simple ball over the top fell to Jamarie Brissett who confidently slotted home the second.

Town were back in it at 1-2 when JJ Walker’s pinpoint diagonal ball found a leaping James Hull, whose perfect header sailed into the net.

Town threw everything at Beckenhamand and created plenty – with JJ Walker’s header from a corner flying agonisingly just over.

But Beckenham got a third on the counter as Freddie Nyhus’ shot was blocked by Jack Murphy but Steven Townsend followed up to score.

It was a solid effort from Jude Macdonald’s squad in his 100th game in charge.

Town now switch to FA Cup preliminary round action on Saturday at Burgess Hill Town.

Eastbourne United slipped to two defeats in four days – and will hope the FA Cup can get them back on track tomorrow.

They followed Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Petersfield with a 3-2 defeat at Crawley Down Gatwick, both in the Southern Combination premier division.

One point from the first four league games would usually have fingers over the panic button, despite the splendid 4-0 FA Cup victory at home to Sporting Bengal.

But therein lies the tale - on Newhaven’s 3G pitch, United were slick, fast and powerful. On a couple of dry and bobbly surfaces they have been prone to mistakes.

After a two-hour long journey to league new boys Petersfield Town, for the first half hour, United made the running, with Alfie Headland and Rhyle Ovenden both going close.

Then one of those defensive slips led to a breakaway opener for Petersfield.

Mason Creese went agonisingly close moments later but on the half hour it was 2-0.

The home keeper pulled off a superb double save from Charlie Ball and Luke Leppard’s efforts to keep it 2-0 at half-time.

Straight after the restart Ball tested the keeper twice, but he was equal to it. United had the majority of the second half possession, but ultimately could not finish and it stayed 2-0.

Tuesday night at CDG brought more injuries for United as Trevor McCreadie and Creese were sidelined to join others on the sidelines.

Lincoln Sheering started and Gary Ingram returned to the fold. but following a dominant start, it was again defensive hesitation that led to Crawley going 1-0 up.

United were undeterred, and Ingram equalised on seven minutes with an unstoppable drive into the bottom corner.

This was United’s cue to dominate, and Ingram was scythed down – and the subsequent penalty was taken by Max Thompson, well saved by the keeper, who then brilliantly denied Ball the follow up before Edward Ratcliffe shot over the bar.

On the half hour, Ingram beat the Crawley left-back and his teammates, his furiously paced low crossed being gleefully slotted home by Ball to make it 2-1 United. It was almost 3-1 on the stoke of half-time but Ingram’s header was well saved.

The second half was a different story as United started with uncertainty and hesitation. Only three minutes in, Crawley made it 2-2. Matt Black replaced Sheering on the hour and was unlucky not to head home Ratcliffe’s sublime cross.

James Broadbent made a superb save to tip one over on 70 minutes, but even he could not keep CDG out as yet again a defensive error proved costly and Crawley went 3-2 up.

Despite United pressure, that’s how it stayed, and United were left to rue what might have been.

There does not appear to be a fundamental problem at United; there is quality everywhere and there are goals in them. Once the frailties are addressed, there is an excellent team there, a threat to anybody.

They will aim to show that on Saturday as they travel to Raynes Park to take on Kingstonian in the FA Cup.