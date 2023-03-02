Eastbourne Town strengthened their position in the SCFL top five with a 2-1 win at Alfold.

Alfold’s low league position is arguably a little misleading as they have been picking up points lately.

But their manager Jordan Clark stepped down from his duties before Town’s visit to take up post at Redhill – and took many players with him.

Town were looking to build on a 2-0 victory against Saltdean and boss Jude Macdonald made two changes to the squad, adding under-23 graduate Callum Barlow and the ever-improving Finlay Tarrant into right-back.

Callum Barlow and Ollie Davies - the two Eastbourne Town scorers - converge after Davies' goal | Picture: Josh Claxton

Town dominated early on as the Fold looked like like they’d struggle.

Most of their players were making their first team debut.

Town fired in some early corners for Callum Barlow to get his head on to no avail.

Leon Greig looked to add to his recent scoring run by firing a free-kick towards the top right-hand corner and forcing a diving save from Fold goalkeeper Drew Churchill.

A few minutes later, a Town corner was sent in for Callum Barlow to pull the ball down and take a low shot which went in off the post.

Fold had one opportunity as the ball got zipped across the box, however, no one was able to tap it in.

Alfold absorbed pressure as Town passed it around the midfield until they won another corner. The corner was flicked in by Ollie Davies, making it 2-0 to Town.

Town went on to create but waste numerous chances. Consecutive corners failed to be capitalised on, before Fletcher Holman nearly made it three, but his shot from long range went just wide.

Chris Winterton dealt with a dangerous corner before the break.

Alfold came out in the second half with purpose and a quick break left the Town defence stretched and after Winterton saved the initial strike, Javaan Campbell followed up to score.

Town responded well but a third eluded them – and they were relieved when a Fold penalty appeal was turned down.

Eastbourne United drew 2-2 at home to Loxwood thanks to goals by George Taggart and Ridwan Euba.