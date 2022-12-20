Eastbourne Town issue statement after Sussex Senior Cup call-off at Bexhill

Eastbourne Town have been forced to call-off tonight’s Sussex Senior Cup third round tie at Bexhill United

Town, who are eighth in the Southern Combination Premier Division, were due to face their Sussex rivals at the Polegrove but were unable to raise a team for the fixture.

A club statement of their website read: “Due to player unavailability, we are unable to fulfill the Sussex County FA Senior Cup fixture at Bexhill tomorrow evening.

“We informed SCFA well in advance that we could not play this week due to the unavailability of players.

“We await to hear from the SCFA for confirmation of a revised date.”

Bexhill United, who compete in the same division as Town and are 10th in the table, tweeted: “Game off. We have been informed that Eastbourne Town FC are unable to raise a side for tomorrow night’s Sussex Senior Cup 3rd round tie at The Polegrove and therefore this game is now cancelled.”

