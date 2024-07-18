Eastbourne Town make Bermudan International their first summer signing

Knory Scott is Eastbourne Town's first summer signing

Eastbourne Town Football Club have announced their first summer signing of Bermudan international Knory Scott, who joins the team from Lancing.

Scott, a dynamic winger, brings a wealth of experience and an explosive style of play that is set to enhance Jude Macdonald's playoff-winning squad for their upcoming season back in the Isthmian League South East Division.

Scott's football journey includes stints at Kidderminster Harriers and Hastings United. His reputation for creating opportunities in the attacking third, combined with his pace and technical skills, makes him a valuable addition to Eastbourne Town.

Manager Jude Macdonald expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We are thrilled to have Knory join us at Eastbourne Town.

"He brings a set of skills that will complement our playing style perfectly. His experience of winning a title at this level with Hastings United and his international pedigree will undoubtedly strengthen our squad.”

At 25 years old, Scott has recently flown back from proudly representing Bermuda on the international stage, showcasing his talent and contributing to his national team's efforts. His move to Eastbourne Town FC underscores the club's commitment to enhancing competitiveness in the upcoming campaign.

Eastbourne Town supporters can look forward to seeing Knory Scott in action soon as the team prepares for the season ahead. They take on Hastings United in a pre-season friendly at The Saffrons on the 23rd July, kick-off 7:45pm.