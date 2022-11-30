Eastbourne Town warmed up for tomorrow’s big FA Vase tie with an SCFL premier division victory that took them up to ninth in the table.

After an emphatic 93rd-minute winner earlier in the week away at Varndenians, courtesy of Tyler Capon, Town tails were up.

Alfold were the visitors to The Saffrons, a side sitting second from bottom in the league. However, it was the struggling away side who shook the 200-strong home support within 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manny Katunda found himself with acres of space on the left side of Towns box, cut inside, and thumped it home to put Alfold ahead as a slow start from Town was punished.

Frankie Chappell celebrates his Eastbourne Town goal versus Alfold | Picture: Josh Claxton

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next 15 minutes would see Town slowly start to realise they were involved in a football match and get their act together. Jack Murphy grew into the game, producing some excellent crosses from the left, on one occasion finding the head of Jack Sameays – but his header looped just over the bar. Up steps Louis Veneti.

After a lofted ball over the top from Murphy, Veneti found himself with the ball at his feet after a mix-up between defender and goalkeeper. Head down, he drills it home from a very tight angle for 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half starts with Town on the front foot. An early free-kick would prove to be costly for Alfold with Leon Greig standing over it. Greig rattled the post and captain Frankie Chappell followed up to put Town ahead in the 47th minute.

Town continued to be dominant, and in the 65th minute, Harvey Greig gave Town their third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Veneti is switching from Eastbourne Town to Eastbourne United

A cross from deep by Finley Tarrant found Harvey Greig who expertly adjusted his body to loop a volley into the top corner.Town refused to let up and pushed for more. A late penalty was given after Fletcher Holman was brought down. Sisimayi stepped up but a good save from Seb Jacovides denied Town their fourth goal in what was the last kick of the game, which ended 3-1.After their planned trip to Hassocks in the Sussex Senior Cup on Wednesday was called off, Town now turn their attention to the big FA Vase third round clash at The Saffrons against Egham Town tomorrow. All support welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Louis Veneti has completed a controversial move across town to Eastbourne United – just weeks before both sides clash on B oxing Day in the Eastbourne derby.

The striker had only recently rejoined Town - scoring once in five games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne Town's management team said: “Louis had only been back for a very short period but all things considered it’s the right move for all parties”

Things were already heating up for the popular Boxing Day fixture when a raft of Town players from last season made The Oval their new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad