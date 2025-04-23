Eastbourne United closer to play-offs as Lingfield and Saltdean are beaten

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne United are up to third in the SCFL premier table – and looking good for a play-off place – after two Easter wins, 4-1 away to Lingfield and 6-1 at home to Saltdean.

United can make sure of a home play-off semi-final if they win their final regular league game at Shoreham this Saturday.

After a long journey to Whyteleafe to face Lingfield in a crucial SCFL premier evening clash, any fears of tiredness were swept away in seconds as Ollie Hull had the first chance of what was to be a very one-sided match.

United’s travelling fans (and what a great effort from them) had barely looked up again before Ollie Hyland rose majestically to meet Arthur Grout’s cross from the left to head home for 1-0.

Eastbourne go close against Saltdean | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Hyland has brought to the club a rare thing; the ability to time a header. Once again he seemed to hang in the air, a rare quality nowadays, and one which has served United well at both ends of the pitch.

United made it one-way traffic, and James Hull shot inches wide a few minutes later, after which was a rare fright as James Broadbent reacted well to tip a shot over and spare United’s blushes. This stung United, who made sure they dominated the rest of the half.

From that counter attack, Arthur Grout befuddled the Lingfield defence and put it through to Ollie Hull, who made no mistake, 2-0.

Koby Farrell would have made it three, but for a great stop from the home keeper, but it was only a matter of time before James Hull broke through to feed Charlie Ball for his 20th of the season, and United’s third.

Eastbourne United celebrate one of the six they put past Saltdean | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Just as it was looking like a third consecutive 3-0 half-time lead, another of Grout’s excellent corners found Koby Farrell, who headed home for a 4-0 lead.

Once again it was the same story; United came out looking to add to a great first half, only to have chance after chance either saved or to sail over the woodwork.

Happily that first half was more than enough, and credit to a resilient ‘home’ side who did not want to be humiliated and kept the game alive until the very end.

An 84th minute consolation might have ruined Broadbent’s weekend, but it was deserved, and credit too to the Lingfield keeper; a string of saves kept it respectable.

A visit from Saltdean United to the Oval Arena on Easter Monday brought three more points – and six more goals.

Ollie Hyland put Eastbourne ahead early and a hat-trick from James Hull early in the second half – his third a minute after Saltdean got one back – made the points safe. Jack Samways and T'yano Wilson added two more late to complete a 6-1 win.

Now it’s all eyes on tomorrow’s game – and hopefully a play-off semi-final to follow next week.