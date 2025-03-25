Eastbourne United enjoy a tangerine dream at the YMCA

With YM playing in a version of United’s home and away kits, the Raiders were in their tangerine kit - and inside information told me superstition has it that they never win in it. But superstition went home empty-handed after this display.

It took less than a minute for United to break through as James Hull continued his excellent goalscoring run since joining United.

Four minutes later and it looked like it was 2-0. United were elated, but the linesman’s flag was waving and the joy was shortlived.

Arthur Grout took this personally and the youngster fired in from the right within a minute, his shot taking a deflection and this time the linesman remained silent -22-0.

YMCA sensed a hiding and very sensibly retreated to their own half of the pitch as United put the pressure on. Charlie Ball rattled the crossbar and Hull and Ibrahim were running amok.

Typically, on the half hour, against the run of play, YM pulled one back, United’s defensive frailties once again exposed to make it harder in a match that they were dominating. YM pushed, hoping against hope for a second bit of luck, but it was United who looked far more dangerous going into the break.

The second half was mainly one-way traffic – Ball, Hull, Ibrahim and Samways all trying the patience of YM.

On the hour Ball broke through and was flattened as he tried to shoot. YM had their heads in their hands, the ball ran out of play, but inexplicably the referee didn’t give the penalty.

United were infuriated, but it was Sam Scott who kept a cool head just minutes later, feeding a sublime pass through to James Hull for his second, and United’s third.

Ibrahim was done, an exceptional performance during Ramadan, and what a great impact he had – Samways came on for him and immediately demonstrated to YM that the bench for United was just as strong as the starting XI.

Things were winding down and United went slightly into cruise control, only for YM to once again break through and make things interesting.

Ball was denied a second seemingly blatant penalty, just as James Hull left the field to be replaced by the veteran Nathan Crabb. On the pitch, it’s impossible to tell he’s a veteran – the speed, agility, understanding of the game and delivery are just superb, so when James Broadbent got sent to the sin bin, who else was going to take over in goal?

United ramped up the pressure, and with a little over five minutes to go, Grout took one of his trademark unstoppable free kicks, to make it 4-2.

“Clean sheet” Crabb was back on the outfield and Broadbent returned in goal as the referee called time, and despite the tangerine kit, United’s young side proved the old adage true - it really IS fun to play against YMCA.

Next up for United is the RUR Cup final against Crowborough at Lancing next Wednesday (April 2) as they search for their first silverware since the 2009 season.

