After all the hype surrounding the new set-up at Eastbourne United, such as a new committee and plans for a 3G, there was only one thing left to determine; could the football team match the supporters’ expectations?

On first examination, it would appear to be a “yes” - Saturday’s season opener against newly relegated Haywards Heath Town was always going to be a feisty affair.

Heath were of course licking wounds after rejoining the league they left 5 years ago, hoping for higher things and with something to prove. The opening encounters were basically all about the weather, a near gale force wind cutting down the length of the Oval made attractive football very nearly impossible, but United managed to get the upper hand earlier on through keeping the ball low to the ground and at least attempting to get their close up fast feet game going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadlock was eventually broken just after half time when the returning Max Blencowe was left unmarked from a corner to head past the stranded Phil Hawkins, deputising for New dad James Broadbent.

Eastbourne United in action against Haywards Heath in their opener | Picture: Ray Turner

United stepped up the pressure and forced a couple of decent saves without really threatening the Heath net. At the other end, Hawkins was called upon to make a couple of very decent saves indeed to keep it to One.

Increasingly as the half went on, Ingram and Quebe for United broke through and a sense of the inevitable started to buildas the traffic became oneway. With minutes to spare, a corner from Hayden Beaconsfield was nudged on by Callum Barlow to make it one each. As referee Daniel Head blew for full time, just about everyone agreed that the result was fair, especially in the circumstances!

On to Tuesday night, and it was the absolute opposite, with not a breath of wind at the Oaks as AFC UCKFIELD TOWN welcomed United. A largely unchanged United welcomed back Mason Creese, and Hayden Beaconsfield started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lively crowd witnessed United going hell for leather from the outset, with Broadbent hardly touching the ball in the first half. Camara was booked in just the 3rd minute, but this seemed to spur United on, with Beaconsfield, Creese and Quebe all looking threatening, and Ball and Barlow upfront never resting.

Indeed it was Quebe whose wonder goal on 42 minutes eventually broke the deadlock, only for Alfie Headland to add a second 90 seconds later. The Oakmen were grateful for the Halftime whistle as they went in 2-0 down.

In the second half, United were again on the front foot as they took the game to Uckfield and Callum Barlow inevitably made it 3-0 just before the hour. It was once again a set piece that undid United as a Charlie Playford Corner evaded everyone and snuck in for a consolation goal.

United weren’t finished yet, as debutant Helder Alvino Borges DaMoura came on and caused more mayhem around the park. Full credit to the Uckfield keeper who pulled off a a series of top notch saves before a superb solo effort from crowd favourite Charlie Ball seemed the 4-1 win.

After the match, all the talk among the United supporters was about Man of the Match - Candidates from all over the pitch, and inseparable. The only agreement was that it bode well for the Season.