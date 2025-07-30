An FA Cup fixture opens the regular season tomorrow for Eastbourne United FC, who are champing at the bit after a seven-match pre-season programme.

Pre-season friendlies... you cannot say it without a reaction. Everyone has an opinion from "It's not proper football", to "the season's only just finished!" to "At last – it's been forever" or "I can't wait to see what the squad looks like!".

There have certainly been highs and lows - 17-year-old Josh Thomas has been plagued by injury and hardly played a game in 18 months and yet was impressive every time he took to the field wherever boss Anthony Storey put him.

Brad Santos looked sharp as a trialist before sustaining an injury-time double leg break against Welling.

United defend a Burgess Hill cross in one of their friendlies

The return of Tony Newsom was welcome after a season and a half of injury, still looking sharp.

Off the field there was news that United's commercial manager Richard Davies had been taken seriously ill while on business in America, and of course the death of former United manager Gordon Jago.

At the Oval Arena on Tuesday evening, United wrapped up their pre-season with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Burgess Hill Town, and again, all of the above comments were heard.

Some regulars are still on holiday, others have moved on. Some are brand new faces, as yet unfamiliar, but destined perhaps to be fan favourites.

For a manager, it's what we call a sandbox; it's somewhere to try out new ideas, a sketchbook to try training ground manoeuvres, a place of safety for youngsters to make a debut in front of a crowd.

Before the match started, there was a sad sight. Trees alongside the ground in Wartling Road had become diseased, and the sound of chainsaws was omnipresent, cutting away, chopping, and ultimately destroying.

It's the natural order; New plants will appear, seedlings will grow, before long new, stronger trees will stand in their place.

On Saturday against Welling Town, the United faithful started to see the United saplings turning into baby trees - still flexible enough to blow in the wind, but strong enough to stand up to the challenges they will undoubtedly encounter this season.

There are enough "Mighty Oaks" - Broadbent, Hyland, Ovenden, Patton, Samways, Thompson – to shelter and nurture them. By September there will be strong growth all round the Oval.

Tomorrow (Saturday) United travel to East Grinstead Town in the Emirates FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round. In the event of a draw, the replay will be at The Oval Arena on Tuesday evening.

United's first match in the SCFL premier is the following Saturday, August 9, against newly relegated Steyning Town (3pm).