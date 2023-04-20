Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
6 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
7 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
7 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
8 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
8 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Eastbourne United finishing with a flourish – and Eastbourne Town aren’t far behind

Eastbourne United are finishing the Southern Combination premier division season with a flourish – and can clinch a top-four final placing if they win on Saturday.

By Steve Bone
Published 20th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

United have won three games in a row in the past couple of weeks and host Steyning in their last home match this weekend (April 22).

Steyning are fourth, United fifth on goal difference, but United have one game left after this match, which is the final one of the season for Steyning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That means even a draw on Saturday would leave United clear to move into fourth place with a point or three in the last match, at Midhurst on Tuesday.

Most Popular
Action in the recent Eastbourne Utd v Eastbourne Town clash | Picture: Joe KnightAction in the recent Eastbourne Utd v Eastbourne Town clash | Picture: Joe Knight
Action in the recent Eastbourne Utd v Eastbourne Town clash | Picture: Joe Knight

Since beating neighbours Eastbourne Town on Easter Monday, United have notched another two victories.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last Saturday goals by Charlie Ball, Aaron Capon and George Taggart clinched a 3-2 win at Peacehaven. Then on Tuesday two second-half goals by Alfie Headland earned a 2-0 win at Saltdean.

In contrast it’s been a tough couple of weeks for Eastbourne Town, although they have still been fighting to finish sixth in what has been a solid season for them.

They ended their home campaign at The Saffrons last Saturday with a 3-0 defeat at home to Newhaven, who are still in the running for the title or a promotion play-off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Town end their league programme at Hassocks this weekend, but whether they will still be able to finish sixth depends on how Crowborough – ahead by a point – fare in a game in hand at AFC Uckfield tonight (Thursday).

Related topics:MidhurstPeacehaven