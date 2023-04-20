Eastbourne United are finishing the Southern Combination premier division season with a flourish – and can clinch a top-four final placing if they win on Saturday.

United have won three games in a row in the past couple of weeks and host Steyning in their last home match this weekend (April 22).

Steyning are fourth, United fifth on goal difference, but United have one game left after this match, which is the final one of the season for Steyning.

That means even a draw on Saturday would leave United clear to move into fourth place with a point or three in the last match, at Midhurst on Tuesday.

Action in the recent Eastbourne Utd v Eastbourne Town clash | Picture: Joe Knight

Since beating neighbours Eastbourne Town on Easter Monday, United have notched another two victories.

Last Saturday goals by Charlie Ball, Aaron Capon and George Taggart clinched a 3-2 win at Peacehaven. Then on Tuesday two second-half goals by Alfie Headland earned a 2-0 win at Saltdean.

In contrast it’s been a tough couple of weeks for Eastbourne Town, although they have still been fighting to finish sixth in what has been a solid season for them.

They ended their home campaign at The Saffrons last Saturday with a 3-0 defeat at home to Newhaven, who are still in the running for the title or a promotion play-off.

