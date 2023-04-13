Eastbourne Town were unexpected hosts of the Easter Monday derby against Eastbourne United – but that didn’t help them as they lost to a Charlie Ball goal.

The game started eventfully with the venue being switched to The Saffrons at the last minute, with the Princes Park Oval pitch waterlogged.

Town were looked to improve on a disappointing 1-1 draw against Peacehaven and bolster their hopes of achieving a top four finish.

United had six ex-Town players in their side while Town made three changes from the line-up with Jack Samways, Alfie Peacock and Callum Barlow coming into the side.

Eastbourne United and Eastbourne Town in their Easter Monday battle

The game started with United looking sharp and a threat from early set pieces despite poor weather conditions. The pitch looked sodden but thankfully the game was able to carry on.

In the seventh minute, Town keeper Chris Winterton was forced into a double from a set-piece.

United went on the attack again with Bailo Camara having a shot on target.

There were plenty of fouls in the first 20 minutes, something nobody was surprised about in such a tense derby.

United controlled the first 20 minutes with Jack Murphy forced to make a brilliant goal-line clearance.

Town eventually answered back, Samways the catalyst; however, Peacock placed the eventual strike wide.

In the 30th minute, United scored, beating Winterton with a shot by Ball into the corner of the net.

Town looked off the pace and United sent another long shot wide. The pressure was well and truly on Town’s goal but they would just manage to drag themselves to the break 1-0 down.

The second half started with Town looking to improve on a poor first half.

More possession for Jude Macdonald’s side certainly would have pleased the Town manager but no real clear cut opportunities were forthcoming.

Fletcher Holman was struggling to get into the game and it was clear to see Anthony Storey's United were executing their game plan to perfection by man-marking Town’s top scorer out of the game.

Town pressured keeper James Broadbent with substitute Ollie Davies closing the goalkeeper's clearence down, but the ball went agonisingly wide of the post.

Town slowly but surely looked to be growing into the game and James Waters had a volley from long range which went just wide of the post.

With the pitch beginning to resemble marshland, aerial dangerman Nathan Hover rose highest, slamming a header which was inches away from being the equaliser.

Town frantically looked to attackbut United stood strong to take all three points, making it 1-1 in victories between the two rivals over the season.

The result left Town fifth, just two points ahead of seventh-placed United.