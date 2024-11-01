Eastbourne United were the big boys once – league champions, with a ground that was the envy of Sussex amateur clubs, winning trophies galore.

But that was a long time ago.

Recently the glory had faded and they were a side struggling to stay in senior football, and the ground was in urgent need of repair and refreshing and there was a committee running a social club with no profit in sight. There was potential there but this would be a major job for anyone.

Former Uckfield Town manager Anthony Storey had joined United in 2021 and a fourth place finish in the SCFL followed by fifth the following season had the team going in the right direction on the field – he was clearly on a mission.

The impressive new facilities at The Oval | Picture supplied by EUFC

Matt Thompson’s son Max was smashing in goals for fun and Storey approached Thompson about the possibility of installing a 3G pitch.

Over coffees and sandwiches with me, a former secretary and treasurer and incidentally, along with life vice president Barry Winter, the only former committee member, a plan was hatched to make United great again.

It was about putting some new paint and a bit more around the place, call in favours from local trade friends (Thompson is a popular local estate agent) and try to get a bit of investment in.

Momentum built and things looked up on the pitch.

Anthony Storey (left) and Matt Thompson at the new bar | Picture via EUFC

Storey runs Eastbourne’s All Stars soccer academy and a constant stream of young talent was on hand to back up the existing squad.

Storey’s former chairman at Uckfield, Tom Parker, was asked to join the project.

The vision for a 3G arena that would be suitable for top class football and a hub for the local community was taking shape.

Meetings were held and it became apparent that a new, dedicated football committee would be needed.

The new-look Oval Arena | Picture via EUFC

Under the chairmanship of Thompson, vice-chair Storey and president Parker, the new 10-strong committee started work in earnest, with the goal of pushing United up through the non-league pyramid.

Off the field, the social club was still facing mounting problems.

The football committee formed themselves into a community interest club and set about improving the facilities.

Changing rooms and fences were painted, new surfaces laid in corridors and the entire place spruced up a bit.

Again though, problems were present.

Phone calls from the council to Thompson revealed new and previously unreported debt.

It came to a head when, in the summer of 2024, it became obvious that there was no way the social club could continue as it was.

The decision was made by the football committee to oust the social club and and take over the running of the club in its entirety.

In July, the decision was laid out to the social committee and the modern day Eastbourne United was born.

But there was still a lot of hard work ahead…

Ray Moore and his family had already been busy at work transforming the outside of the Oval.

But now the task of refurbishing the interior of the newly-christened Oval Arena was also his.

With hardly a word, he got down to it and weeks later, the building is unrecognisable.

Wood panelled walls (yes, that’s reclaimed fencing from the old beer garden you will see) look stunning, trophies and medals are properly displayed, the lighting is exquisite.

And when the new-look facilities were unveiled to the public one Saturday in September, the event was a triumph.

New and past members queued up to lavish praise on the set-up.

Committee members conducted tours of the ground and facilities and members were signed up to the new 100 Club.

The lucky few, a couple of days later, also saw the final strip go down on the brand new 3G pitch.

Now the club can look forward to playing all of their home games back at the Oval Arena after a spell of borrowing other clubs’ homes.

As the song goes – “It’s been a long road, getting from there to here, but the time is drawing near.”

There are never any guarantees in football.

Even when there is something close to a guarantee, progress is not taken for granted.

But it will be fascinating to see the next part of this unfolding story in the town.

The Oval Arena makes its ‘league debut’ tomorrow when Eastbourne United take on Shoreham.

Ir’s a 3pm kick-off in the Southern Combination premier division and club officials hope a large crowd will be present for a special occasion.

As for first team boss Anthony Storey he will also be hopeful that a return to home surroundings will coincide with a rise up the league standings.

It’s been tough for the team not being able to play on their own ground, but they have battled away, taking four wins and two draws from their opening 12 games to stay away from the bottom of the table.

A run of form could take them into the top half – and from there, who knows…?