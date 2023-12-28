It was a mixed Christmas week for Eastbourne United as they took a point from a visit to Pagham and the same from the derby at home to Eastbourne Town on Boxing Day.

On a cold and blustery day at Nyetimber Lane on Saturday , United should have put the game to bed very early on.

Callum Barlow put them ahead within the first minute, leaving the home side stunned.

Pagham were in disarray and Barlow, Charlie Ball and Hayden Beaconsfield had the run of the place, creating chances at will.

Eastbourne United in recent action v Loxwood | Picture: Joe Knight

It didn’t take long for Barlow to make it two from the penalty spot after Gary Ingram was scythed down.

A first half substitution didn’t help as the outstanding George Olulode pulled up injured, replaced by the excellent Bailo Camara.

A 2-0 half-time lead was added to by Barlow before a misunderstanding led to Pagham pulling one back. Ed Ratcliffe took a smack in the face from a Pagham clearance and was replaced following a concussion check.

With Ratcliffe on the way to hospital, United conceded a hotly disputed penalty to make it 3-2.

United’s nerves overcame them, despite a good debut appearance from 16-year-old Bartan Kartal, and they conceded late to make it 3-3.

On Boxing Day, Ball and Barlow were on target as Eastbourne Town visited the Oval but it was not enough as Town, who’d led 1-0 then trailed 2-1, claimed a point. The game was watched by a great crowd of 615.