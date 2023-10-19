Cup joy for Eastbourne United – league success for Eastbourne Town. That was the story of a good week for our two SCFL premier sides.

It was actually a mixed week for United, kicking off with a 2-1 league defeat at home to Newhaven.

Alfie Rogers’ double made it 2-0 to the Dockers at half-time. Mason Creese slotted home to give United a chance, and only a stunning save by Jake Buss from Gary Ingram prevented a final score of 2-2.

On Tuesday Isthmian south east division side Lancing hosted United in the Sussex Senior Cup second round.

Eastbourne United celebrate one of the two Callum Barlow goals that earned a Sussex Cup win at Lancing | Picture courtesy of Steve Huxley

There was a time United dominated the Senior Cup - six victories in ten years in the 1960s set the club up as Sussex cup kings. Now it’s different but it’s a measure of how far Anthony Storey’s men have come that the faithful travelled to Culver Road with hope.

From the off United showed pace and aggression, almost going ahead after two minutes. Max Thompson and Callum Barlow caused problems but former EUFC striker George Taggart smashed Lancing in front.

Then up stepped Barlow.

Within a minute he bulldozed the defence to make it 1-1. Ten minutes he made it 2-1 and United held on comfortably.

Eastbourne Town in their win at Peacehaven | Picture: Paul Trunfull

Eastbourne Town are fourth in the SCFL premier with nine wins from 13 following an impressive 1-0 success at Peacehaven last Saturday.

Evan Archibald got the winnier in the first half.