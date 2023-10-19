BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

Eastbourne United stun Lancing in cup – Eastbourne Town pip Peacehaven

Cup joy for Eastbourne United – league success for Eastbourne Town. That was the story of a good week for our two SCFL premier sides.
By Steve Huxley and Steve Bone
Published 19th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It was actually a mixed week for United, kicking off with a 2-1 league defeat at home to Newhaven.

Alfie Rogers’ double made it 2-0 to the Dockers at half-time. Mason Creese slotted home to give United a chance, and only a stunning save by Jake Buss from Gary Ingram prevented a final score of 2-2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Tuesday Isthmian south east division side Lancing hosted United in the Sussex Senior Cup second round.

Most Popular
Eastbourne United celebrate one of the two Callum Barlow goals that earned a Sussex Cup win at Lancing | Picture courtesy of Steve HuxleyEastbourne United celebrate one of the two Callum Barlow goals that earned a Sussex Cup win at Lancing | Picture courtesy of Steve Huxley
Eastbourne United celebrate one of the two Callum Barlow goals that earned a Sussex Cup win at Lancing | Picture courtesy of Steve Huxley

There was a time United dominated the Senior Cup - six victories in ten years in the 1960s set the club up as Sussex cup kings. Now it’s different but it’s a measure of how far Anthony Storey’s men have come that the faithful travelled to Culver Road with hope.

From the off United showed pace and aggression, almost going ahead after two minutes. Max Thompson and Callum Barlow caused problems but former EUFC striker George Taggart smashed Lancing in front.

Then up stepped Barlow.

Within a minute he bulldozed the defence to make it 1-1. Ten minutes he made it 2-1 and United held on comfortably.

Eastbourne Town in their win at Peacehaven | Picture: Paul TrunfullEastbourne Town in their win at Peacehaven | Picture: Paul Trunfull
Eastbourne Town in their win at Peacehaven | Picture: Paul Trunfull
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eastbourne Town are fourth in the SCFL premier with nine wins from 13 following an impressive 1-0 success at Peacehaven last Saturday.

Evan Archibald got the winnier in the first half.

Town go Haywards Heath tomorrow.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ while United host Bearsted – both in the FA Vase.

Related topics:LancingSCFLNewhaven