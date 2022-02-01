Eastbourne vs Lewes football match to fight homophobia

Football v Homophobia (FvH) is an international initiative that exists to challenge discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression at all levels of football.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, February 2) Eastbourne Borough Inclusive Recreational Team will face Lewes Recreational Team in a friendly match.

As well as fighting homophobia, the match also marks LGBTQ history month.

Football v Homophobia. Photo from Eastbourne Borough Inclusive Recreational Team. SUS-220102-120646001

Bourne This Way LGBT+ parents support group started the football team in summer last year.

Founder Libby King said, “I am aware that some LGBTQ people do not feel welcome or comfortable in some sports and leisure settings at times. But raising awareness and visibility makes people feel welcome.

“Health and wellbeing is important for our community and connecting with others has proven to enhance people’s sense of belonging. We have a range of amazing people within the team, some identify as LGBTQ and some are supportive allies! But everyone is welcome.

“We are determined to bring everyone together to enjoy the beautiful game of football!”