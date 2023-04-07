Easter double headers will sort men from boys as Sussex non-league teams step up glory bids

A busy Easter period for Sussex’s National South and Isthmian League football teams begins today.

In the National League South today (Friday), Worthing FC will play host to bottom side Concord Rangers, hoping to keep their promotion bid on track having won only one of their past five games.

The Rebels then travel to 20th placed Cheshunt on Easter Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne Borough, who sit one point behind Worthing in the race for play-off places, face a tough test at home, welcoming second-placed Dartford to Priory Lane today.

Worthing will hope for scenes like these on Good Friday and Easter Monday | Picture: Mike Gunn

The Sports come into the game on better form than their opponents, with three wins and a draw in their last four fixtures, as they look to make a late bid for a play-off spot. Borough visit 18th Welling United on Easter Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Isthmian League Premier Division, Bognor Regis Town will be looking to bounce back after two straight defeats against struggling Bowers and Pitsea this Saturday.

With relegation unlikely and promotion ruled out for the Rocks, these last four fixtures present an opportunity to give fans encouragement for a promotion push next campaign.

The whole squad will be tested with two games in three days, as high-flying Lewes are welcomed to Nyewood Lane on Easter Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes have two Easter chances to boost their play-off bid | Picture: James Boyes

Speaking of Lewes, they welcome relegation threatened Herne Bay to the Dripping Pan today (Friday). Three wins in the past five fixtures should give the Rooks confidence they can close the four point to the play-offs, especially with their favourable run-in up until Canvey Island in their final fixture.

Horsham, sitting six points outside the play-off spots, will welcome one of the teams occupying a spot in the play-offs, Enfield Town, on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals have been of no issue as of late for the Hornets, having scored ten in their past three league fixtures, a total they’ll be looking to add to in front of the adoring Camping World Community Stadium fans.

After that is an Easter Monday trip to Hastings United, who knocked Horsham out of the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday, with the Hornets hoping revenge stings the hosts on that occasion.

And Hastings kick off their Easter schedule away to Potters Bar on Saturday.

Sussex’s eight sides in the Isthmian south east division all have games on Saturday and Monday – with the latter date bringing four county derbies – fixtures are as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday

Burgess Hill Town v Hythe Town

Corinthian v Littlehampton Town

East Grinstead Town v Sittingbourne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faversham Town v Haywards Heath Town

Lancing v Chatham Town

Sheppey United v Three Bridges

Whitehawk v Chichester City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday

Burgess Hill Town v Three Bridges

Chichester City v East Grinstead Town

Haywards Heath Town v Whitehawk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Littlehampton Town v Lancing