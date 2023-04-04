Wick FC head into a hectic Easter programme knowing that a place in the Southern Combination Division One play-offs is in their grasp.

The Dragons head to Chessington on Thursday night hoping to play at Chalky Lane at the third attempt after the two previous efforts were postponed because the pitch was waterlogged.

They then entertain fourth-placed Godalming Town on Saturday at Crabtree Park (3pm) before making the short trip to East Preston on Tuesday.

Shoreham need just four points from their last four games to finish top and gain automatic promotion to the Premier Division.

Wick in action at Selsey | Picture: Chris Hatton

The next four teams will then battle it out in the play-offs with the two teams at the top of the pecking order gaining home advantage in the semi-finals.

Dorking Wanderers B aren't eligible to go up as they can't play at a higher level due to being a reserve side.

That leaves Epsom & Ewell (55 points from 28 games), Godalming (52 points from 28 games), Wick (52 points from 27 games) and Selsey (48 points from 27 games) scrambling for position.

Billingshurst and Arundel could catch Selsey but have to rely on other results going their way.

Shoreham FC v East Preston earlier in the campaign | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Wick, who have nit conceded a league goal in 499 minutes spanning five and a half games, beat both Chessington and Godalming 1-0 earlier in the campaign while enjoying a 3-0 victory over East Preston.