Easter weekend is mixed for Bexhill United and Little Common

You win some, you lose some. That much was true from Little Common and Bexhill United over Easter.
By Steve Bone
Published 5th Apr 2024, 14:00 BST
On Saturday, the Pirates recorded a superb 2-1 away to title-chasing Newhaven thanks to goals by Charlie Curran and Evan Archibald, while Common found a Lewis Hole was not enough to prevent a 2-1 loss at home to Peacehaven.

But on Monday, roles were reversed in the derby at The Polegrove, where Common ran out 2-0 winners, Alfie Lambden and Jack Thorns on target (report, P63).

Common boss Russell Eldridge said: “We were hoping for a better return in points.

Little Common celebrate a breakthrough at Bexhill | Picture: Joe KnightLittle Common celebrate a breakthrough at Bexhill | Picture: Joe Knight
"Saturday’s defeat was frustrating – there wasn’t much between the teams but they made the most of the half chances they created. We huffed and puffed but couldn’t break through.

"Monday’s win was pleasing, especially off the back of a defeat. We set up well and exploited weaknesses and controlled the first half and were disappointed not to score more.

"The second half we managed well and I felt we were comfortable.”

On Saturday, Common presented trophies to Lewis Hole and Paul Feakins for playing 600 and 150 matches respectively for them.

Bexhill battle on their way to a superb win at Newhaven | Picture: Paul TrunfullBexhill battle on their way to a superb win at Newhaven | Picture: Paul Trunfull
Eldridge said: “Lewis and Paul have both been great servants in their time with the club.

"Paul’s been with us since he was six and played his youth football with us. His versatility has been valuable along with his whole hearted performances. Lewis is a role model to younger players with his attitude - ever-present since I took over.”

