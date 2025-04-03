'Easy' - Crawley Town boss to make selection decision as captain nears return for Stevenage trip
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Conroy has only only played 15 games this season following a long term injury. His first competitive fixture this season was on December 31 but picked up another injury in the 4-1 defeat to Lincoln City.
But the 29-year-old is close to a return and Lindsey gave this update.
"Dion's trained today. We're going to assess again tomorrow and then make a decision based on what I see tomorrow. So I'm not 100% decided yet.”
When asked if selection for his defensive line-up will be tough because of the form of Charlie Barker, Toby Mullarkey and Josh Flint, Lindsey was short in his answer.
"No, it's never a tough decision when Dion Conroy's involved because he's a top, top player,” he said. “I think if he's available then he'll probably play.”
Harry Forster and Louie Watson, who both went off injured at Rotherham are unlikely to be involved at Stevenage.