'Easy decision' - Former Luton Town and Watford winger reveals why he joined Crawley Town

New signing Dion Pereira said it was an easy decision to join Crawley Town.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Luton, Sutton and Dagenham and Redbridge winger joined the Reds on their pre-season tour to Spain and became one of Crawley’s eight new signings of the close season.

And the 26-year-old has impressed in the club’s four friendlies so far – with a standout performance in the 5-1 win over East Grinstead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how his first few weeks have been, Pereira said: “It’s been really good. Obviously, I knew a few of the boys previously at previous clubs which made the joining the group a lot easier.

Don Pereira is one of Crawley Town's new signings | Picture: CTFC

“My target was to get back into the league, so when this came up as an opportunity, it was a no-brainer and the way the gaffer want sus to play football, it suits me perfectly, so it was an easy decision.”

Pereira says he has a good relationship with Scott Lindsey. He said “ He’s obviously helped me a lot within these first few weeks and tells me what he wants from me during pre-season and in the season so it’s just making sure I meet the demands and obviously he wants the best for me and that means me getting goals and assists which is helping the team.

“I’ve only been here a few weeks but already I’ve seen how good the players are, and it just makes me want to be better and better so I can give my input to the team and hopefully have a successful season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, Pereira has scored twice against East Grinstead, as well as the first goal against Three Bridges, which is something he is keen to continue. He said: “You want to contribute with goals and assists. I’ve done well with contributing so I just want to take that into the next few games of pre-season and hopefully into the season.”

This weekend sees the opposition jump up a level when the Reds take on Championship side Portsmouth at the Broadfield Stadium, before travelling to face a Southampton XI and then Crystal Palace come to the Broadfield on Friday, July 25, and Pereira thinks it doesn’t matter who they play. “I think the way the gaffer wants us to play, no matter who we play it would be a very good team, whether it’s the starting team or not.

“Teams will struggle against us which is always nice to sign for a team knowing you’re going to have the upper hand, being a possession-based team, pressing a lot and that’s what the gaffer wants.”