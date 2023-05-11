The EFL have confirmed the following key dates for the 2023-24 campaign.

All 72 EFL clubs will release their 2023-24 schedules from 9am on Tuesday, June 22.

The opening round of fixtures will take place across the weekend of August 4-6.

The first round of the Carabao Cup will be played on the week commencing August 7.

Meanwhile, round one of the EFL Trophy will get underway on the week commencing on September 4.

The finals of the respective competitions will be held at Wembley. The Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday, February 25, 2024, while the EFL Trophy will take place on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

The EFL play-offs will again be staged at Wembley. The three finals will be played across two weekends in May 2024.

The League One play-off final gets things underway on Saturday, May 18, 2024 before the League Two final a day later.

The Championship play-off final will be played the following weekend on Saturday, May 26, 2024.

The full list of key dates ahead of the 2023-23 EFL campaign are:

Fixture release date – Thursday, June 22 at 9am

Start date – Saturday, August 5 (with a likely live game on Friday, August 4)

Carabao Cup round one – w/c August 7

Carabao Cup final – Sunday, February 25, 2024

EFL Trophy round one – w/c September 4

EFL Trophy final – Sunday, April 7, 2024

League One play-off final – Saturday, May 18, 2024

League Two play-off final – Sunday, May 19, 2024