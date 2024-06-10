EFL transfer news: Find out who is going where around League One and Two - Monday June 10
Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Monday June 10.
EFL: Latest news from League One and Two
Paul Hornby (Barrow chairman)
“We’ve taken some short-term fire in terms of what’s been assumed etc (with Hornby clearly stating the former boss had not been sacked).
“But I think once the emotion goes and once the dust settles, we’ve set this club for the long-term benefit in terms of what we got out of the process.”
Next level
Barrow AFC chairman Paul Hornby believes the club are ready to take the next step under new head coach Stephen Clemence, report The Mail.
Hornby admits that the ways things ended with former manager Pete Wild was far from ideal.
But Wild’s departure has allowed the club to move in a different direction says Hornby.
Best for business
Danny Cowley insists the sale of Jayden Fevrier and Jay Mingi represents good business for Colchester United, reports the Colchester Gazette.
Interest high in keeper
Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo was released by Arsenal this month upon the expiry of his contract but has many suitors interested in procuring his services following his loan move to Wrexham.
The ex-Arsenal goalkeeper was a fan favourite during last season's promotion to League One, with the 22-year-old arriving on loan following the shock re-retirement of former Manchester United keeper Ben Foster after just four games in League Two.
Rotherham man attracts interest
Football Insider reports that Queens Park Rangers are set to battle it out with Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall and Swansea City for Rotherham United defender Cameron Humphreys who still has twelve months remaining on his contract with the Millers.
Having already sold goalkeeper Viktor Johansson to Stoke City for a reported £1 million, after the Potters activated his release clause, the outlet are claiming that Rotherham could now cash in on interest in Humphreys following the club’s relegation to League One this season
Target for Birmingham?
Birmingham City, Sunderland and Bristol City could all make a move for Burnley attacker Scott Twine this summer, as per Alan Nixon.
He claims the 24-year-old will be sold this summer and the Blues are keen.
Twine, 24, is a versatile attacker. He can play through the middle as a number ten, or on either flank.
Levi Sutton reaction
Levi Sutton
“I am very pleased to be signing a new contract here with the football club. Looking back at last season, there were a lot of positives to take and that was something I wanted to be a part of again next season.
“Of course, we want to build on those positives and take things to another level. Looking at the quality we have, I think we are capable of doing that.
“I want to play as many games as I can over the course of next season. To do that, I need to take things game by game and make sure I am ready for that first league game.”
New deal
It’s a new deal for Levi Sutton at Harrogate.
Aaron Rowe
“I’m buzzing, I can’t wait. When I heard the interest, of course I was excited. It’s good to be back near home as well, after being up north for so long. I’m definitely excited.
“I’d say it was towards the end of the season, that’s when I heard a bit of rumours and stuff. Then after the season was done, then something concrete [came through], they were definitely interested. It was good to hear.
Bradford want defender
Aden Baldwin is ready to reject a new deal with Notts County to join Bradford.
