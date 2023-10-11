Crawley were held to a goalless draw at Sutton, and lost the chance for a bonus point via a penalty shootout, in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening (October 10).

Scott Lindsey made wholesale changes from Saturday’s League Two defeat against Wrexham, naming almost the same side that beat Charlton in the first group stage match of the cup.

The game gave a number of squad players a chance to impress, as Crawley fielded a young team, with an average age of 22.8.

The Reds dominated for large periods but couldn’t break the deadlock and eventually lost in a penalty shootout, which gave Sutton an extra point.

Here are the some of the things we learned from the game:

Lolos the real deal

In game which lacked quality, Klaidi Lolos showed it in abundance. After earning the sponsors’ man of the match award against Wrexham, Lolos was the best player on the pitch on Tuesday evening.

The 23-year-old from Greece nearly scored just ten seconds into the game when he found himself one-on-one after a pre-planned kick-off routine. However, the former Plymouth Argyle man couldn’t direct his lofted effort on target.

He didn’t let that unsettle him as the 6ft 2 forward looked man possessed as he regularly danced past players with ease, despite coming up against two huge defenders – particularly 6ft 5 Omar Sowunmi. It was like Lolos had super glue on his boots, with almost every touch perfect even in the tightest of spaces.

He kept picking up pockets of space in midfield and finding the wingers with perfect passes.

He nearly had an assist to his name after holding the ball up well before playing in West Ham loanee Kamarai Simon-Swyer, who saw a shot saved.

Lolos again went close to scoring with a powerful shot just wide of the post after a superb turn and direct run that Sutton’s defenders couldn’t stop.

He looked the most likely player to break the deadlock but was substituted by Scott Lindsey. It will be interesting to see if Lolos has impressed his manager enough to earn a start in the league.

Goals dried up for Crawley?

Crawley were free-scoring in September but the goals seem to have dried up. The Reds scored 20 goals and went unbeaten in six games – winning five – in a run which saw Scott Lindsey nominated for manager of the month.

However, the goalless draw at Sutton means Crawley haven’t scored from any of their three games in October following the 2-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers and 1-0 home loss against Wrexham.

It also means the West Sussex club have gone three hours at Sutton without scoring a goal following last season’s 3-0 defeat at the VBS Community Stadium.

There was lots of nice passing and good individual moments but Crawley were just lacking that final ball. They were getting a lot of joy on the right hand side but couldn’t find the killer touch.

Scott Lindsey cut a frustrated figure on the touchline – possibly with the lack of chances being created despite the visitors’ dominance.

Squad players and loanees given chance to impress

Lindsey made just one change from the team that came out on top against Charlton in a seven-goal EFL Trophy thriller at the beginning of September – with Kellan Gordon coming in for Ronan Darcy.

This game was a totally different challenge for the fringe players with Crawley dominating for large periods but unable to break down a stubborn Sutton team.

West Ham loanee Simon-Swyer had once golden chance to score but was otherwise very quiet.

Luca Ashby-Hammond, a 22-year-old goalkeeper on loan from Fulham, could have put a deck chair out in the first half but was forced into a couple of routine saves after the break.

It was good to see Gordon back in action and he was one of the best players on the pitch in the first half. His fine volley was well saved by the Sutton keeper.

Jack Roles and Rafiq Khaleel both grew into the game as it progressed but couldn’t quiet break the deadlock – the latter seeing a long range strike hit the top of the crossbar. He also showed his confidence with an ambitious half-volley from the half-way line when he spotted the keeper off his line. The midfielder did well to stay out of trouble after his early booking.

It was a comfortable night all round for the defenders, with Harry Ransom and Tobi Omole impressing. Travis Johnson and Joy Mukena also looked solid. Harry Forster was lively in the first half but his impact faded.

Ade Adeyemo also made his professional debut for the Reds as a late sub and was unlucky not to have won his side a penalty after he went down in the box.

Crawley on the road to Wembley?

Despite the Reds’ penalty shootout defeat on Tuesday evening, the point that came with the goalless draw keeps them top of the group.

Their fate remains in their own hands – a win over Aston Villa U21s on November 7 would guarantee progress to the knock-out rounds and a possible historic trip to Wembley.

Asked it would be a good achievement to progress past the group state, Scott Lindsey said: “Of course, that’s why we’re disappointed not to have won here. If we had of won on penalties, we would have been through [with the additional point]. We’ve got one game to play and we have to make sure we win that.

