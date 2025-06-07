A further eight players have committed to Horsham FC ahead of their inaugural National League South campaign.

The Hornets have confirmed that goalkeeper Lewis Carey, defenders Harvey Sparks, Lee Harding, Jack Strange, Jake Elliott, and Isaac Philpot, and midfielders Danny Barker and Charlie Hester-Cook will return for the 2025-26 season.

The news comes hot on the heels of the announcement of the re-signing of skipper Jack Brivio and vice-captain James Hammond.

Goalkeeper Carey has committed to a third season with the Hornets. The former Bristol City apprentice joined from rivals Lewes in the summer of 2023.

From left: Horsham stars Lee Harding, Jack Strange, Lewis Carey, Isaac Philpot, Harvey Sparks, and Jake Elliott have committed for the 2025-26 campaign. Pictures by John Lines

Speaking to Horsham’s website, Di Paola said: “I don’t think there’s a better keeper distribution-wise in non-league, and I mean that.

“I genuinely think his distribution is Championship level, which does suit us and really helps us play.

“He’s also a super-underrated keeper who makes some really, really key saves.

“He’s very calm, so he probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves because most keepers are quite loud and dominant.

Danny Barker (right) has pledged his future to Horsham

“I like his style of football and I like his style of goalkeeping.

“He’s a big part of the way we try and play, so I’m really, really happy he’s stayed.”

Sparks, meanwhile, is closing in on 300 appearances for the Hornets. The firm fan favourite has netted 18 goals in 295 appearances since arriving from Bognor Regis Town in September 2018.

Di Paola said: “I’m just absolutely buzzing that Harvey’s giving it a go. I didn’t ever think he would, to be honest, but the travel’s not quite as bad as we first thought.

Charlie Hester-Cook has extended his stay at the Hornets

“Harvey’s a legend at the club, isn’t he? I think you can count maybe five or six performances in the seven seasons he’s been with us where he’s not been on it.

“He’s just a steady, steady performer, and another one I don’t have to do a lot with.

“Very rarely do I have to get into Harvey, I just rely on him, trust him to do his job and he rarely lets us down.

“It‘s great that he can experience this and I don’t mean that patronisingly, like we’re doing him a favour, I just think he deserves it.”

Harding, like Sparks, joined Horsham in 2018. The versatile winger has scored 39 goals in 272 games since his switch from Burgess Hill Town.

Di Paola added: “With Lee, it’s like a copy-and-paste of the Harvey and Brivs [Brivio] thing.

“It’s just great that he’s going to get the opportunity to do this. He’s come through three divisions with us and has got better and better over the years.

“He’s improved as a player, has a lot more experience now and manages his inconsistencies better.

“When his head’s on it, I don’t think there’s a better right-sided player that can attack and defend. I just think he’s top drawer in that sense.

“We’ve worked on him a lot with his defensive side, but he’s worked on it as well, and he’s become a much, much better player for it.

“So again, this is a reward for their loyalty to us, those three.

“Obviously our loyalty to them has been brilliant too, and for them to give it a go, I’m buzzing about that.”

Central defensive duties during the Isthmian Premier title-winning 2024-25 campaign were largely split between Strange, Elliott and Philpot – and Di Paola was delighted to secure the trio’s return.

He said: “Strangey had a slow start last year, but then I thought he was one of our most consistent performers after October.

“This was a level he wanted to get to as a player, so I’m pleased that he’s going to be tested.

“When he’s at his best and when he’s fit and firing, I think he’s a top-drawer centre-half.

“He can do absolutely everything really as a centre-half, so this is a big challenge for him, coming up against better forwards every week, but as long as his focus is right, he’s going to be really good.

“As for Jake Elliott, I’m buzzing he’s staying. Obviously he’s another one who travels further than the rest, but he was just an absolutely brilliant signing last year.

“He’s strong, dominant, quick, a perfect Horsham signing, and a really good lad and team player.

“I think he was one of the main catalysts when he went to centre-half just before Christmas and we started on that run of great results.

“I think he was probably the key component in that run of wins that kicked us off again.

“And then Isaac, he’s a bit of a Rolls Royce – quick, good on the ball, really fits in the group.

“We nearly lost out on signing him last summer because he wanted to play at this level, and he’s played even higher with Dorking, so I’m pleased that we achieved what we said we were going to do, and that’s given him and some of these boys a reason to stay at the club.”

Midfielders Barker and Hester-Cook have also put pen to paper for next season.

Former Worthing man Barker is just three games off a century of Horsham appearances, while Hester-Cook has clocked up 166 appearances and bagged 37 goals since joining from Dorking Wanderers in 2021.

Di Paola said: “I just love the way Danny plays. He just does what he’s told, he’s a great team player, and a good lad as well.

“He’s one that I just have absolute faith in, one who never lets me down.

“And he’s a good influence on the group, a very, very good trainer and always very focused in games, which makes him a key component, and someone that’s been absolutely brilliant for us the last two seasons.

“He’s made a big difference since he came in from Worthing, and I’m pleased he’s staying.

“Cookie [Hester-Cook] is just everything I like in a footballer – whole-hearted, gives everything he’s got, absolute club man, committed to the team, plays injured.

“He’s probably one of the players that travels a bit further to come to the club, which shows how much he loves being here.

“We’re just a much, much, much better team when he plays, no matter where he plays, and even if he’s not having a good game, I always feel like he’ll just give you everything he’s got, which is a big thing in my head.”