Eight-goal bonanza in a Horsham derby

Broadbridge Heath U18 4-4 Roffey U18

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a beautiful mild autumnal morning at the High Wood Hill Sports Ground, and both teams wanted the glory in this SCYFL local derby.

From start to finish the game was manic with both teams creating opportunities. The first half saw a handful of goals, including two penalties for Roffey of which the flexible Toby Luke (GK) saved the second. The home side goals came from the explosive duo, Will Dodd and Max Plinston who made the half time score 3-2 to Roffey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roffey scored early in the second half to make it 4-2 and the home side were chasing the game. The boys didn't give up and hit back with goals from the skilful Benji Norris and hardworking Josh Harding, 4-4. The final score could have ended 8-8, with many opportunities being wasted.

Roffey attack

Overall, the passing, energy and movement from both teams was impressive. It was a fantastic performance by both teams, enjoyed enthusiastically by the 50+ fans in attendance.

Next week, Roffey are away to Wick, whilst BBH are away to Saltdean United.