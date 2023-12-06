Eight-goal thriller sums up Haywards Heath Town’s battle for consistency

Haywards Heath Town are still searching for consistency – and an eight-goal draw with Little Common was the latest result of their tendency to blow hot and cold.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a 4-4 draw with Little Common last Saturday. Despite Heath leading 2-0 at the half it took an 88th-minute Byron Napper penalty to ensure the points were shared at fog-hit Hanbury Stadium.

Forward Hayden Skerry scored a first half double and has now scored 18 goals in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Napper, 31, recently made his 200th appearance in blue and white, and was presented with a shield on Saturday to mark the milestone.

Byron Napper is presented with a gift to mark 200 appearances for Haywards Heath Town | Picture: Ray Turner

He joined Heath in 2018, being named club captain in 2021 and has netted five times this season from midfield.

Napper said on X: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to have been able to play so many games for such a great club over the last six seasons. We’ve had highs and lows and plenty in between. Thank you to everyone involved,"

Heath are ninth in the SCFL premier under new manager Naim Rouane. The former Heath Captain has seen his team gain five points from 12 and progress in two cups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rouane has lost assistant manager Matt Bubb from his coaching staff, with senior player/part-time coach Tom Gilbert potentially ready to step up.

Meanwhile former Heath player Liam Benson has returned from Hassocks after a year away.