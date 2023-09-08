Eldridge delighted as Little Common take four points from hectic week in Southern Combination

Little Common showed a variety of sides to their game in taking four points out of six in SCFL clashes with Saltdean and Crowborough, according to boss Russell Eldridge.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They followed a 2-2 draw at the home of the Salts with a come-from-behind 3-2 win at home to the Crows and Eldridge said: “It's been a good week in terms of points return and we've shown different traits in both games.

"The character and resilience of the group was great on Tuesday coming from two goals down to claim the points against previously unbeaten Crowborough. We started slowly and gave away goals from set pieces but grew into the game and applied more pressure as the first half went on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We were patient in the second half and were making them defend their box and the pressure told as we pulled one back. We gained the momentum and got an equaliser before winning the game late on.

Jamie Crone was among Little Common's scorers in a profitable week | Contributed picture

"Saturday at Saltdean we were unfortunate not to come away with all three points after creating and missing some good opportunities in both halves to close the game out after putting ourselves into good positions. We're happy with our start to the season but need to keep on working hard to move forward individually and collectivelly.”

Against the Crows, a Jamie Crone goal two minutes into injury time saw Little Common complete a remarkable comeback overturning a 2-0 half time deficit to defeat an unbeaten team 3-2 on Tuesday night.

It was the high-flying Crows who made the brighter start as they looked to use their pace on the wings to get in behind the Common defence and it was no surprise when they took the lead in the 12th minute. The goal itself was a little fortuitous, a corner being flicked on at the near post by Harvey Killick before hitting the outstretched leg of Lewis Parsons and nestling into the bottom corner of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lead was doubled fifteen minutes later when a free kick on the right hand side was delivered into the box and Killick was able rise unmarked and head home from eight yards. Common began to enjoy longer spells of possession as the half wore on and almost halved the deficit just before the interval when the visiting keeper fumbled a cross but the ball was cleared to safety.

Bexhill celebrate a goal at AFC Uckfield | Picture by Joe Knight

Common began the second half in a much more positive fashion and Sam Cruttwell saw a free kick clear the cross bar before Jamie Bunn gave Common a lifeline when he fired home in a crowded area following a Common corner. Common sensed an equaliser and the Crows keeper palmed away a goal bound Cruttwell corner before punching away another delivery into the area.

The equaliser did arrive in the 75th minute when another corner caused mayhem in the Crows box and Parsons was on hand to hook the ball home. With the match appearing to be heading for a draw,

Common took the lead two minutes into added time when a superb Cruttwell pass was met by Crone at the far post whose first time effort looped over the visiting keeper and into the net. The Crows produced a late rally, firing over from close range before seeing an effort dragged wide of the post.

Bexhill United are off the bottom after a Jack Shonk double earned a 2-1 win at AFC Uckfield.

Bexhill go to Shoreham tomorrow, Little Common to Steyning.