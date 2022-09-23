Elphick jubilant as Hastings United find awayday blueprint

A Ben Pope goal 15 minutes from time earned United the points in Wednesday’s trip to face Cray Wanderers at Bromley – and lifted Elphick's men to eighth in the table.

Hastings had Lloyd Dawes harshly sent off late on for a second booking – which the manager said was a terrible decision – but that couldn’t deny them the win. It was the Us’ third successive clean sheet in the league and Elphick was understandably delighted with the performance and the result.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they now lose Dawes to a one-game ban – just as he is finding fitness and form again after a long spell out – and there is a question mark over the future of young striker Joe Gbode, who is back with parent club Gillingham.

Alex Brefo - pictured in action against Kingstonian - was the star man in the win over Cray Wanderers | Picture; Scott White

Elphick said of the victory: "It wasn’t a classic match but it was a brilliant away performance by us. I don’t think Cray had a shot. We had a game-plan and we executed it well.

"We fully deserved the win. Cray have had a good start to the season and I think were top of the form table going into the table.”

Elphick singled out centre-half Alex Brefo for special praise but said no-one had an off-night.

"Alex was immense but there were no poor performers,” he said. "It was our first away win and hopefully will give us the platform to go on and get more.

"It’s nice to move up the table. I must admit I don’t mind looking at it now we’re a little higher. It was a bit depressing when we were a little too near the bottom.”

Dawes was sent off for a second yellow given for what Elphick said was probably the best tackle Dawes had ever made. “He dispossessed the defender and was in to put us 2-0 up. It was the worst decision I’ve ever seen!” the boss added.

Hastings host Carshalton tomorrow in what Elphick expects will be a tough assignment against a very direct team, but then they have a fortnight without a competitive game.

"It’s frustrating – we seem to play two games a week for several weeks then have nothing for a fortnight,” Elphick said.