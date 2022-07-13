Elphick, Meeney and Dixon give Hastings United fans plenty to cheer

The panel fielded questions from an audience of supporters at the Sports and Social Club overlooking the Pilot Field on a balmy summer’s evening.

Commenting on transfer activity so far, and the retention of the bulk of last season’s championship-winning squad, Elphick declared himself satisfied, having signed the likes of attacking wingers Gil Carvalho and Kai Brown - since added to with a deal for Cray Valley PM player Alex Brefo.

He noted: “We won the league without pace, but with the new signings we’ve made, we’ve definitely got that in abundance now.”

The manager observed that the squad has come back from the summer break “really fit” but stressed that the pre-season programme would aim to “keep the players fresh” for the start of the campaign.

One of the features of last season was the successful introduction of home-grown youngsters into the first team. Meeney spoke passionately about “trying to create a culture and an identity”, with development teams playing the same system as the first team to make the step up easier for

younger players.

That message was reinforced by Dixon, who talked of a dressing room in which “each and every one of the lads bring something to the table”. The captain was praised for his increasing maturity on and off the pitch; paying tribute to his wife, Dixon suggested that marriage had played a part in changing his outlook in recent years.

Fan gather for the forum