They had their keeper sent off and ended with three men in the sinbin for dissent as the afternoon unravelled in spectacular style at Nyetimber Lane.

Boss Chester said it was one of his most embarrassing moments in football – and completely unacceptable. He is demanding a reaction in their next outing.

Chester said: “We struggled with another lacklustre performance in the final third. We created very few clear cut chances despite once again dominating possession

Pagham and Blackfield and Langley in action before the Lions were reduced to seven men late in the game | Picture: Roger Smih

“Blackfield and Langley came with good spirit and determination. They worked hard and battled for one another, probably showing what most teams in the league bring every game.

"They had the boost of a new manager who’d brought in five or six new players with him but that’s no excuse for me - we should have had more desire about us as the three points were there for the taking.”

Chester, who takes his team to Alresford on Saturday, said: “Our boys need to learn quickly. Results don’t lie and there’s a reason we’re sitting third from bottom right now.

“We’ve got a team on paper that should be sitting much higher than we are with players that are good enough to play in some of the top sides we face.

“But that doesn’t win you football matches. I need to see a few more characters standing up and being counted. There’s not enough desire from too many of my players at the moment and that is unacceptable.

“Saturday went further than that for us and it was one of the most embarrassing moments for me as a player or manager that I can remember.

"We lost our discipline and finished the game with seven men after our keeper Lewis Boughton saw red for a tackle late on and three of our players were sinbinned for dissent – completely unacceptable.

"The pressure is on and it’s going to show me a lot this weekend about how we’ll react as we travel to Alresford who are also finding points hard to come by.

