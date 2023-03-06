Enfield too strong for Bognor – and Rocks suffer fifth straight league defeat

Their poor form leaves them 15th in the table ahead of Tuesday’s visit to Brightlingsea Regent.Calvin Davies did well to deny Joe Payne with a low early cross. Dan Gifford gave the ball away to allow Jake Cass in but after bursting through he smashed his effort over the crossbar.Joe Rabbetts, who was presented with the club’s player of the month award for February, was in space on the left but his cross to the back post was cut out by Nathan McDonald. Then Payne had a long distance direct free-kick bounce straight to Matt Rowley.Isaac Olaniyan did well to win back possession after a good header by Rabbetts. Olaniyan did well to run in on the left but his dangerous bouncing cross was saved by McDonald.Rabbetts was booked for a clear foul on 17 minutes as he slid in late on Mo Kamara. Olaniyan lost possession deep into Bognor's half. The ball fell to Cass, who hit it low just outside the box but it was deflected wide of the right post.James Richmond was there on the back post for a corner from Enfield Town. But he put it over the bar from close range when it seemed easier to score, on 24 minutes.Olaniyan did well to turn on the run and placed it square to Gifford but he sliced his effort from the edge of the box well wide. Marcus Wyllie did well to retrieve the ball on the left before Kamara hit a low shot on the edge of the box low at Rowley.Payne went into the book for a late challenge on Alfie Bridgman on 33 minutes. Figueira won a corner but his drifted cross was headed away.Nathan Odokonyero went down in the box after Craig Robson's neat flick on into the area. Everyone claimed for a penalty but the referee ignored the claims.But Enfield scored on 35 minutes. A swift ball across couldn't be reached by Rowley and it was Wyllie who got there first to net it.On 37 minutes Enfield extended their lead. Cass scored on the volley after Rowley had hit the ball out of his area straight to him and on the second effort he put the ball into the unguarded net with the Rocks goalkeeper stranded.Davies struck one outside the area straight at McDonald after Cass had to be replaced by Adam Cunnington on 44 minutes due to an injury.Olaniyan pummelled the ball back into the area and it was Robson who headed it back inside for Figueira to shoot but he was blocked with Cameron Black also tripping up in the area but McDonald gathered it bravely. HT 0-2Figueira won an early second half corner. Davies received it before shooting and it was Cunnington who deflected it out for another corner.On 48 minutes it was Bridgman who got a cross in with his right foot but Gifford diverted it over the crossbar unmarked on the back post. Olaniyan was playing well and crossed it into the area and across the goal line but no one was there to capitalise.Wyllie got a cross in which Richmond flicked on to Cunnington but his header at goal was straight at Rowley. Mo Kamara went into the book for a poor challenge on 56 minutes.Olaniyan had a shot denied by Odokonyero and then Bridgman hit one into a defender as Bognor were desperate to get back into the game.Joe Briffa did well to pass forward to Odokonyero after running from Rabbetts on the left. Odokonyero turned with the ball before shooting it wide of the left post on 69 minutes.Davies latched on to another forward pass before he ran to shoot and placed it wide. Briffa found Rabbetts on the left but his cross went bouncing through the area disappointingly as it failed to find a fellow player.Andre Coker did well to run square across the defence before shooting low and forcing Rowley into another save. But despite Bognor's efforts in the second half and looking the likelier to score it was Enfield Town’s day at Nyewood Lane in their fight for promotion.