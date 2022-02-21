At Priory Lane in Eastbourne, Pevensey and Westham played against Ringmer AFC. Iconic commentator Chris Kamara hosted the match, detailing the game’s twists and turns as Aluko replaced Jasmin Beal in the first half. Lightening up the game with her footwork, she helped Pevensey and Westham FC to their best performance of the season.

Her appearance arose from the eBay Dream Transfer, which allowed anyone associated with a Sunday League team to throw their hat into the ring to sign football icons Aluko and Roberto Carlos. All part of a £5 raffle in support of Football Beyond Borders - a charity that helps disadvantaged young people in the community.

Set up in 2020, Pevensey and Westham FC provide a footballing opportunity for women of all ages and levels. With a variety of experience and sporting backgrounds, each member has brought their own attributes to the club’s first competitive season.

Eni Aluko sports the colours of Pevensey and Westham

Steve Hadfield, head coach for Pevensey and Westham, said: “If you had told me last month I would be ‘coaching’ England legend Eni Aluko, I would’ve called you crazy - although I think she was coaching me today! It’s been a complete honour to have her bring so much excitement to the team and our fans.”

Madeleine Gorman, of Pevensey and Westham said: “I initially went on eBay to find Astroturf for my grandson, let alone sign Eni Aluko! Having Eni play for Pevensey and Westham has meant so much to the team, including our younger girls' squad who watched the game. She’s truly an inspiration, who’s world class on and off the pitch.”

Aluko said: “It’s been fantastic to play alongside the ladies from Pevensey and Westham. Their spirit, sense of community and enthusiasm that I’ve witnessed today is what makes grassroots football so special, and I’m pleased to have helped them achieve their best performance to date.”

Founded in 2013, Football Beyond Borders was set up to change the lives of young people who may be passionate about football but are not fulfilling their potential at school and more than 2000 young people have already benefited from its programmes.

The teams with Chris Kamara

Kamara said the occasion was unbelievable (Jeff). “What a day, what a game! It’s been brilliant to see friends, family and fans turn out for this match with a great cause behind it, supporting Football Beyond Borders. It’s often during Sunday League games like these when you see the true magic of football and today was no doubt an unforgettable occasion for the communities surrounding Pevensey and Westham and Ringmer AFC alike. “