England Women in World Cup Final: How Sussex showed support for Lionesses - In pictures
Spain may have won the World Cup but England captured the hearts of the nation once again.
By Sam Morton
Published 20th Aug 2023, 17:09 BST
It was a heartbreaking end to an impressive tournament for the nation’s women’s team as Olga Carmona’s first-half goal proved to be the winner in a cagey affair.
England fans at home – and inside Stadium Australia in Sydney – did have one moment to cheer when Mary Earps brilliantly saved a penalty to keep the Lionesses’ hopes alive.
Millions tuned into the action on BBC One from across the country. Here is how Sussex showed its support for Sarina Wiegman’s team.
