England Women in World Cup Final: How Sussex showed support for Lionesses - In pictures

Spain may have won the World Cup but England captured the hearts of the nation once again.
By Sam Morton
Published 20th Aug 2023, 17:09 BST

It was a heartbreaking end to an impressive tournament for the nation’s women’s team as Olga Carmona’s first-half goal proved to be the winner in a cagey affair.

England fans at home – and inside Stadium Australia in Sydney – did have one moment to cheer when Mary Earps brilliantly saved a penalty to keep the Lionesses’ hopes alive.

Millions tuned into the action on BBC One from across the country. Here is how Sussex showed its support for Sarina Wiegman’s team.

Sarah Murphy shared this photo of Worthing Town's ladies team watching England at the Mulberry Pub

Sarah Murphy shared this photo of Worthing Town's ladies team watching England at the Mulberry Pub Photo: Sarah Murphy

A hen do didn't stop Sadie Stripp from following the action in Hastings. She said: "Couldn’t miss the match, we’re watching at the Fanzone on the Pier."

A hen do didn't stop Sadie Stripp from following the action in Hastings. She said: "Couldn’t miss the match, we’re watching at the Fanzone on the Pier." Photo: Sadie Stripp

Sadie Stripp, from Hastings, was reminiscing on the men's team's World Cup win in 1966

Sadie Stripp, from Hastings, was reminiscing on the men's team's World Cup win in 1966 Photo: Sadie Stripp

Kerrie-Jayne Hay watched the football in Hotham Park

Kerrie-Jayne Hay watched the football in Hotham Park Photo: Kerrie-Jayne Hay

