Are you heading out to a sporting fixture this weekend? Make the most of it – and of a relatively stable spell of weather. It might not last.

This has been quite a challenging autumn, with high winds, heavy rain and occasionally plummeting temperatures: and no sporting activity is exempt.

Walkers and ramblers groups – very active in Eastbourne, as it happens – have found themselves putting their boots and woolly hats back in the cupboard, while at a lower end of the age scale, eager young footballers have seen their coaching sessions washed out.

Some, of course, are doggedly undeterred: the Eastbourne Parkrunners will set off this Saturday morning as every Saturday, if humanly possible. (Your Herald reporter happens to live next door to their organisers!) And last weekend, Eastbourne Borough were followed to Boreham Wood by sixty or seventy loyal supporters – defying the brutal Storm Darragh.

Eastbourne Borough battled Bognor - and the elements - on Tuesday | Picture:Lydia Redman

Huddled a covered terrace in the first half, they actually braved the elements on an open terrace for the second 45 minutes – proving once again that proper non-leaguers always change ends at half-time!

The two teams genuinely tried to make a game of it – Boreham Wood snatching a scarcely deserved 1-0 victory with a late goal. Borough boss Adam Murray, without making excuses, reflected on the absurdity of it all. And in midweek, he returned to the theme after a drilling easterly gale had hampered both teams in Borough victory over Bognor.

“Tough conditions here once again at the Wind Factory!" Murray said. “We had some great play tonight up until the final third. We must develop that killer instinct. We’re creating the opportunities but we have to put the ball in the onion bag.

And those passionate supporters? “Yes, I was thinking tonight during the first half – I had one of those weird moments when I found myself watching the fans instead of the game! And the noise they were making out there behind the goal - phenomenal! There are a lot of people who’d have stayed at home, but I just think it’s amazing how these guys get behind us. We really appreciate it – and we need them all behind us again on Saturday against Hornchurch.

“It’s our last home game before Christmas and we really want to finish this phase on a high, before we hit the road again.”

AFC Hornchurch, promoted this season to National South, have adjusted pretty well and they have a squad who know how to scrap and dig deep for results. The Sports claimed the three points up in Essex in August, and Murray’s squad is deeper and stronger now.

A relatively calm Saturday will be welcomed by all sporting folk, not only at Priory Lane – and a decent victory is a must for the promotion-hungry Sports. The following weekend (21st December) sees Murray’s squad take the long journey to Weston-super-Mare, who evidently have “new money” this season and are among the National South pace-setters.

In Britain’s maritime climate, we never know what to expect next – oh, but wait: there is a long-range forecast of Storm Eowen barrelling in from the Atlantic on that weekend, and landing the West Country with a bank of snow! It’s all very British, but from the sporting perspective, it is very far from fair game.