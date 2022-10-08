The defeat is Crawley’s eighth of the league season and has rooted them to the bottom of League Two after Rochdale’s win against Newport County.

A section of fans called had been calling for Betsy to be dismissed in recent weeks, including chants at the home defeat to Stevenage last week.

And after today’s defeat the fans took to social media again to petition Preston Johnson, Hunter Orrell and WAGMI United to get rid of the former Arsenal u23s and England Youth manager.

Replying to the club’s final score tweet, fans replied with their views. Malcolm Lochead tweeted: “Can’t say I’m surprised by this! Something needs to change and we all know what that is.”

Stephen Dimmock said: “That might be the worst result of the season. @WAGMIUnited I'm sure you share the same frustrations as us, but you have the power to do something about this. I worry if nothing is done that these awful results will continue.”

Ellis Barton tweeted: “Right, Betsy has to go now surely? 1 win in 12 now, we WILL do down at this rate.”

@H86Andy said: “I don't like seeing anyone get sacked, but the current manager clearly isn't up to the job. With the quality of players we have we should be at least mid table not rock bottom. Time to go.”

Crawley manager Kevin Betsy. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

John Henderson replied: “Sorry to say this about anyone but when someone is not up to the job then they have to go. Enough chances have been given now.”

Football podcast The Lower League Look, who are sponsored this season by WAGMI United, also tweeted, saying: “It's time to make a change, @crawleytown. It's been time for a while but it's beyond serious now. You cannot ride this wave of trust the process any longer guys, he isn't a manager. #townteamtogether @WAGMIUnited.”

Co-owner Preston Johnson is currently in England and said last week: ““Over the next few weeks, we’ll be examining every aspect of the club to determine what changes need to be made. From personnel, strategy, tactics, culture, everything.”

