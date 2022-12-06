Bexhill Town have moved eight points clear at the top of the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League.

The Premier Division leaders made it eight league wins out of nine with a 4-0 victory at home to Hawkhurst United on Saturday.

With Crowhurst in cup action and Rye Town not playing, Punnetts Town jumped from fourth to second courtesy of a 6-1 success at home to Robertsbridge United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tristan Jarvis and Jamie Salvidge netted twice each for Punnetts, whose other scorers were Mark Phillips and Casey Ham. Guy Ballard got the Robertsbridge consolation.

It's all go in the ESFL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sidley United climbed two positions to eighth on the back of a 4-3 triumph at home to sixth-placed St Leonards Social.

Mark Funnell's brace, and one each from Matthew Dann and William Witham earned Sidley three important points in their bid to move away from the lower reaches of the table. Antony Atkin, Che Davis and Adam Reilly notched for Social.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The JC Tackleway extended their advantage at the summit of Division One to 10 points on the back of a 5-2 win at home to fifth-placed Wadhurst United.

Kale Hakos and Toby Payne scored two each, and Jordan Harley also found the net for the Old Towners, who have played three games more than second-placed Sandhurst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollington United II missed the chance to go level on points with Division Two leaders Ninfield - and possibly even above them - after losing 3-1 at home to eighth-placed Sedlescombe Rangers II.

A George Morton-Davage goal couldn't prevent a second defeat in three league matches for Hollington, who remain three points off the pace but have now played a game more than the leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zak Boutwood's double and one from Oliver Tuppenney made it back-to-back wins for a Sedlescombe side now three points above the bottom two.

Parkfield closed the gap on Division Three pacesetters Herstmonceux by virtue of a 3-1 victory away to Bexhill AAC II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Marley Jesson goals and one from Craig Fullerton put the Eastbourne-based outfit just six points off top spot with two games in hand.

Third-placed Crowhurst II, who have played three fewer fixtures than Parkfield and five less than Herstmonceux, had their match away to Hastings Comets postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mountfield United advanced a position to eighth thanks to a 6-2 success at home to Westfield III - their second straight league and cup win.

Aaron Brindley and Ben Waite struck twice each, and Jordan Brindley and Edward Crowhurst completed Mountfield's tally. Matt Cannon and Ayrton Ellis were on the scoresheet for Westfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 1-0 triumph at home to The JC Tackleway II lifted Westfield IV up from fifth to third in Division Four.

Ashley Jamieson's second-half strike saw Westfield join three other teams on 15 points in the battle to be the best of the rest behind runaway leaders Welcroft Park Rangers II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings Athletic celebrated their first league win at the 10th attempt as they prevailed 3-1 away to SC Pass+Move Arrows III.

Joseph Simonian's brace and one from Harley Glazier took Athletic within four points of their victims, whose scorer was Louis Selling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three East Sussex League teams advanced to round three of the Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup.

SC Pass+Move Arrows were 4-3 victors at home to The Unicorn Bognor Regis II after opening up a three-goal half-time lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis Coombes, Frazer Discala, Jonjo Wright and Philip Hatch scored for the Arrows, whose reward is a home tie against AFC Varndeanians II in the last 16.

Remarkably, Ninfield and Bexhill Rovers both prevailed on penalties for the second successive round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ninfield got through 4-2 on spot-kicks - the same score as in their first-round success - away to Angmering Saturday.

The game itself ended in a 2-2 draw, with Jo Trigwell and Toby Pearce on the scoresheet for the Division Two leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ninfield will again be on their travels in the next stage and their opponents on January 7 will be Eastbourne Athletic, who were 7-0 winners away to Icklesham Casuals.

Rovers won 5-4 in the shootout following a 1-1 draw away to Rudgwick II, setting up an away tie against Eastbourne Rangers II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sovereign Saints II received a walkover in their twice-postponed first-round clash against AFC Southbourne and will make the long trip to Barnham Trojans II next.

Crowhurst powered into the semi-finals of the ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup with a stunning 15-0 win at home to Rock-a-Nore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece Johnson plundered a six-goal salvo, Harry Loates helped himself to a hat-trick, and Jan Bailey, Dominic Clarke, Sean Lennard, Arron Scrace, Wes Tate and Karl Tomlin also got in on the act.

Crowhurst will travel to Rye Town in the last four of the Premier Division knockout competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcroft Park Rangers II reached the quarter-finals of the ESFL Division Three/Four Challenge Cup via a 3-2 success away to Hawkhurst United II.

Benjamin Akehurst's double and one from Aaron Wright proved just enough for Welcroft to beat fellow Division Four side Hawkhurst, for whom George Lawrence netted twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcroft will go to Ticehurst in the last eight.

Bexhill AAC and Sandhurst booked their spots in the quarter-finals of the Macron Store Hastings Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier Division outfit AAC triumphed 4-0 away to Division Two club Northiam 75 to set up a local derby at home to Bexhill Town in the last eight.

James Found's hat-trick earned Division One high-flyers Sandhurst a very good 3-2 win at home to Westfield II, who are fifth in the Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kent club's reward is another home tie, against the winners of this coming Saturday's match between SC Pass+Move Arrows and Sedlescombe Rangers II.

The quarter-final line-up in the Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup is complete after Ticehurst won 7-2 in their second-round clash away to Burwash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Nicol and Finlay Brown netted twice each, and Harvey Maskell, Joe Kennard and Danny McGahan chipped in with one apiece for Division Three side Ticehurst.

Lee Mansfield and Rudy Schollaerts replied for Division Four team Burwash in a match which ended 10-a-side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticehurst will travel to Hastings Comets in the last eight.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Bexhill Town 9-24 (+16 goal difference), Punnetts Town 8-16 (+14), Crowhurst 9-15 (+16), Rye Town 6-15 (+9), Westfield II 6-10 (+2), St Leonards Social 9-10 (-16), Hawkhurst United 10-9 (-10), Sidley United* 8-8 (-9), Rock-a-Nore* 9-7 (+2), Bexhill AAC 6-6 (-1), Robertsbridge United 8-3 (-23). * = points adjusted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 1 (played-points): The JC Tackleway 8-22 (+29), Sandhurst 5-12 (+5), AFC Jesters 7-12 (-1), SC Pass+Move Arrows 5-10 (+6), Wadhurst United* 9-6 (-5), Little Common II 8-6 (-14), Battle Town II 6-1 (-20). * = points adjusted. South Coast Athletico withdrawn

Division 2 (played-points): Ninfield 7-17 (+10), Hollington United II 8-14 (+6), Peche Hill Select 7-14 (+4), Victoria Baptists 7-13 (+8), SC Pass+Move Arrows II 8-12 (-3), Northiam 75 8-10 (+4), Bexhill Rovers 7-9 (-1), Sedlescombe Rangers II 9-9 (-2), Hooe 6-6 (-6), Icklesham Casuals 9-5 (-20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 3 (played-points): Herstmonceux 11-28 (+24), Parkfield 9-22 (+10), Crowhurst II 6-15 (+9), Rye Town II* 8-14 (+3), Orington 8-12 (+2), Sovereign Saints II 8-11 (-4), Catsfield 8-11 (-4), Bexhill AAC II 9-10 (-9), Mountfield United 9-9 (-3), Ticehurst* 6-6 (+6), Hastings Comets 7-2 (-12), Westfield III 9-1 (-24). * = points adjusted

Division 4 (played-points): Welcroft Park Rangers II 10-28 (+29), Battle Town III 10-15 (+8), Westfield IV 8-15 (+6), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 8-15 (+2), Burwash 9-15 (+1), Robertsbridge United II 8-12 (+1), The JC Tackleway II 10-10 (-2), Hawkhurst United II 8-10 (-9), SC Pass+Move Arrows III* 9-8 (-15), Hastings Athletic 10-4 (-21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday December 10 fixtures (kick-off 2pm unless stated) - Premier Division: Bexhill Town v Robertsbridge United, St Leonards Social v Rye Town, Westfield II v Rock-a-Nore.

Division 1: Sandhurst v Little Common II, Wadhurst United v Battle Town II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 2: Icklesham Casuals v Hooe, Northiam 75 v SC Pass+Move Arrows II, Peche Hill Select v Bexhill Rovers, Victoria Baptists v Ninfield.

Division 3: Catsfield v Hastings Comets, Crowhurst II v Mountfield United, Herstmonceux v Bexhill AAC II, Orington v Sovereign Saints II, Parkfield v Ticehurst, Rye Town II v Westfield III.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 4: Battle Town III v The JC Tackleway II, Hawkhurst United II v Welcroft Park Rangers II, Robertsbridge United II v Hastings Athletic, SC Pass+Move Arrows III v Burwash, Westfield IV v Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup, 2nd round (1.30pm): Bexhill AAC v AFC Uckfield Town II, Bosham v Crowhurst, Punnetts Town v Harting (12.30pm), Sidley United v Ringmer AFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup, 2nd round (1.30pm): The JC Tackleway v AFC Jesters.