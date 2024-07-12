Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal has been temporarily renamed in honour of England manager Gareth Southgate.

Signage was installed this afternoon (Friday, July 12) to temporarily rename the South Terminal ‘Southgate Terminal’ ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.

The new name – and a good luck message to England – is being shown on the big screen above M&S in South Terminal arrivals. The message is also displayed on check-ins screens.

Stewart Wingate, CEO of London Gatwick said: “All at London Gatwick wish Gareth Southgate and the England players the very best of luck for Sunday’s final. We hope all England fans travelling from London Gatwick and elsewhere have a fantastic trip and help cheer the team on to an historic victory!”

Former Crawley schoolboy Gareth Southgate – whose parents still live in the West Sussex town – has led England to their first ever major tournament final on foreign soil.

Ollie Watkins’ last minute goal ensured a 2-1 win against the Netherlands to set up a final against Spain in Berlin on Sunday (July 14, 8pm kick off).

It means Southgate, who went to school at Hazelwick and Pound Hill Juniors, has now lead England to two major tournament finals in eight years.

The former Crystal Palace defender has faced criticism for most of the tournament for lacklustre performances but once his substitutions and decisions have seen England go deep into a tournament.

Thousands of England fans will decide to watch the action from home – but others are travelling to Germany if they can get hold of tickets for the showpiece final.

Gatwick Airport has three routes to Germany currently, all operated by easyJet from the North Terminal:

– Three times daily to Berlin (two on a Saturday);

– Five times weekly to Hamburg;

– Five times weekly to Munich