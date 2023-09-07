The driving instructor of Brighton’s Evan Ferguson said he has received offers for his car after his video celebrating the striker’s first Premier League hat-trick went viral on social media.

Republic of Ireland sensation Ferguson, 18, became the youngest player since Michael Owen to score a Premier League hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday (September 2).

The striker has been widely tipped by the country’s top pundits to become a global superstar, with comparisons to the league’s record scorer Alan Shearer. It can be easy forget he is still only a teenager doing normal things youngster of his age do – like learning to drive.

The man to give us that timely reminder was his own driving instructor, Shakil Chowdhury, who runs Skakil School of Motoring in Lancing.

Brighton fan Shakil – who has taught a number of Albion players how to drive – posted a wholesome video on TikTok, congratulating Ferguson on his hat-trick, with photos of the pair together before and after he passed his test. Click here to watch the video. (Image: shaakils/TikTok)

“A few of the celebrities are making it viral,” Shakil told SussexWorld. “Everyone loved it and spread it everywhere.

"It's amazing, I'm really proud. It's a great feeling.

"I am getting calls from fans. One asked me to sell the car to him. People are crazy about it."

Shakil said he encouraged Ferguson ‘to be patient and never to give up’ on his dreams to become a top striker in the Premier League. (Image: shaakils/TikTok)

Shakil said Ferguson was a pleasure to teach how to drive, adding: “He was amazing, he was very punctual and focused.

“We had so much fun, I really enjoyed teaching him. He didn't mess around. About eight players from Brighton and Hove Albion passed with me.

"For some reason, all of them like me a lot. I've got good reviews. It's all about recommendations.

"Most of the conversations we had were about football. He's quiet but also a funny guy. He's serious when he does his task.

"I knew he would go on to do something very good as he's so committed to it.”

Shakil said he encouraged Ferguson ‘to be patient and never to give up’ on his dreams to become a top striker in the Premier League.

"Driving is also always about patience,” Shakil said. “He was learning with me whilst playing in the Premier League.

"We used to have lots of conversations. I love football. I used to watch the games and then give him feedback.

“He's an amazing boy. He's the pride of Ireland. It's unfortunate he doesn't play for England.

"He's so decent. We are still in touch and we had a chat about the hat-trick, he was really happy with that.