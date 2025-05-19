It looked for all the world that Vinnie Donaghy would agonisingly miss out on an emotional final farewell to Goodison Park, home of his beloved Everton, yesterday as the Toffees played their last game at the iconic stadium before moving to a new ground on Merseyside.

Vinnie, an exiled Blue living in Bognor Regis, was desperate to attend to help the club bring down the curtain on 133 years of rich history before they switch to the 52,888-capacity Bramley-Moore Dock venue.

But spare tickets were scarce such was the demand -- some traded hands for north of £1,000 -- to see what turned out to be a 2-0 Premier League win over Southampton at the ground originally designed by renowned architect Archilbald Leitch.

Then on Friday night news came that would bring a smile as wide as the Mersey to Scouser Vinnie's face. After hours of searching, he had tracked down a ticket and he was thrilled to make the 550-mile round-trip pilgrimage to the stadium he first entered as a wide-eyed 12-year old supporter.

Vinnie Donaghy on his way home from the Everton farewell

Vinnie, who moved to West Sussex to work more than 30 years ago, said the occasion was one to live long in the memory. He said: "It was absolutely fantastic to be able to say farewell properly by being there with my fellow Evertonians on such a special day. You look around and see like-minded people with a shared history of our grand old club. It’s more than a football club, much more. Football fans everywhere will get that sentiment.

"I've gone to as many games as I could over the years but mostly cheered from afar so to be able to be there on the final day after first going when I was 12 was simply magical, unbelievable.

"Goodison was something unique, many opposing supporters who have visited would agree. Everton need to move I get that, but it still leaves a lump in the throat to move. The atmosphere on the day was electric and I will cherish the memory of being there to say ‘goodbye’ for ever!"

Former England and Everton star Wayne Rooney was joined by fellow legends Peter Reid, Graeme Sharp and Duncan Ferguson as well as 60 other former players in a parade on the pitch that followed Iliman Ndiaye’s brace in the victory.

Vinnie says he has many heroes from his time backing the Blues but that he holds a special place in his heart for Seamus Coleman. The Irish defender, who has made 427 appearances for the club, lasted only 17 minutes of the clash against the Saints. He cost a modest fee of just £60,000 from Sligo Rovers in 2009 and has become a cult hero.

And Vinnie added: "And as our song acclaiming Seamus goes, ‘he plays football the Everton way’!"

A new chapter awaits Seamus, Vinnie and Everton!