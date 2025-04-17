'Every aspect' - Crawley Town boss full of praise for Birmingham City and manager Chris Davies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey was full of praise of Birmingham City and manager Chris Davies ahead of their Good Friday fixture.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues were confirmed as League One champions last Saturday without kicking a ball following Wrexham’s draw with Wigan. Davies’ side are also unbeaten at home could be on for a record points tally if they win their remaining six games.

They were favourites before the season started and have been relentless in their pursuit of the title, including a 1-0 win at the Broadfield Stadium in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Lindsey has been impressed by them. “Every player is a good player. You look at their squad, you look at the lads who come off the bench, they have some proper players in their team,” he said.

Chris Davies, Manager of Birmingham City, acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet League One match between Birmingham City FC and Cambridge United FC at St Andrew’s at Knighthead Park on February 11, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"I really like the way they play. They have the ball, they’re very good at building possession. But also, they can go direct and really hurt you that way as well. Defensively, really strong. So, pretty much every aspect of football they’ve impressed me with.”

Lindsey also only had good things to say about 40-year-old Davies, who is in his first managerial job. Davies took over the job in the summer after the Blues were relegated into the third tier for only the third time in their history. The Blues boss was previously part of Ange Postecoglou’s backroom staff at Spurs before taking the role.

The Reds boss said: “I think he’s done a fantastic job. It’s nice to see an English manager do really well at a big club like that. I think that’s good for us as English coaches. He is a young manager that’s his first job, so congratulations to him.”

Lindsey added: “We’re looking forward to the game because I think it’s good experience for my team, my players, to play against a good side like that and it will only help us moving forward.”