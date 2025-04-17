'Every aspect' - Crawley Town boss full of praise for Birmingham City and manager Chris Davies
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Blues were confirmed as League One champions last Saturday without kicking a ball following Wrexham’s draw with Wigan. Davies’ side are also unbeaten at home could be on for a record points tally if they win their remaining six games.
They were favourites before the season started and have been relentless in their pursuit of the title, including a 1-0 win at the Broadfield Stadium in December.
And Lindsey has been impressed by them. “Every player is a good player. You look at their squad, you look at the lads who come off the bench, they have some proper players in their team,” he said.
"I really like the way they play. They have the ball, they’re very good at building possession. But also, they can go direct and really hurt you that way as well. Defensively, really strong. So, pretty much every aspect of football they’ve impressed me with.”
Lindsey also only had good things to say about 40-year-old Davies, who is in his first managerial job. Davies took over the job in the summer after the Blues were relegated into the third tier for only the third time in their history. The Blues boss was previously part of Ange Postecoglou’s backroom staff at Spurs before taking the role.
The Reds boss said: “I think he’s done a fantastic job. It’s nice to see an English manager do really well at a big club like that. I think that’s good for us as English coaches. He is a young manager that’s his first job, so congratulations to him.”
Lindsey added: “We’re looking forward to the game because I think it’s good experience for my team, my players, to play against a good side like that and it will only help us moving forward.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.