Despite a five-game unbeaten only a month ago, the Reds manager has come under fire for his sides lack of results in the league. In their last four games, Betsy’s side haven’t won a match and are currently 22nd in League Two.

“When you become a football manager, every day is pressure,” said Betsy, following last Saturday’s loss to Stevenage, with fans calling for his dismissal. “My Responsibility is to make sure there’s no pressure on the players so they can play with a clear mind. After 25 years in the game, I’m happy to take anything that comes my way.”

Prior to the Stevenage loss, Preston Johnson, a member of Crawley Town’s ownership group WAGMI United, flew back to the UK from America to ‘determine what changes needed to be made’ to the club to address the poor results. Almost a week later, on the current relationship with the owners, Betsy [email protected] “The conversations with Preston Johnson have been very good.

“The ownership group have been very supportive in what they’ve invested into the club and what they’ve done so far. We have a really good relationship and I want to do well for them as they’ve put a lot of trust and faith into me. We want the club to be sustainable on and off the pitch with a clear idea behind that.”

Crawley have picked up some promising victories this season against the likes of Premier League side Fulham and League One’s Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers. However, in the league, one win from ten opening games has understandably raised concerns.

“At this point, we’re not where we want to be in the league, so I do understand the supporters. Hopefully with time we can put this behind us and make it a real experience going forward.

"Imagine if we get through this, it’ll only be upwards. We’ve gone through a tough time as a club, but if we can push through this by fighting with each other, it really will be a good thing.”

Kevin Betsy

The Reds star summer signing, Dom Telford, joined the club after winning League Two’s golden boot last season. Speaking on why Betsy and his assistant, Dan Micciche are the right people to take the club forward, Telford said: “Their style of play has attracted top quality players to join the club. I can see the ambition and drive that they want to do well but any transitional period takes time.”

Crawley will face Grimsby this weekend with a hope climbing out of the relegation zone. Following a full week of recovery and training, their long trip to the North-East could be a rewarding one.