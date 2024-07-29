You can get an adult Crawley Town season-ticket for just £306.You can get an adult Crawley Town season-ticket for just £306.
You can get an adult Crawley Town season-ticket for just £306.

Every League One club's cheapest adult season ticket - where Crawley Town, Stockport County, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Blackpool and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:19 BST
Watching League One football can still offer some pretty good value.

Crawley will very soon test themselves at League One level after last season’s fairytale promotion. They currently have adult season-tickets priced at £306.

But which clubs offer the best value deals and which set of fans will have to save that bit harder. Here we look at ticket pricing around the league.

Prices are based on the cheapest adult season-ticket run from most expensive to cheapest.

Have your say on the ticket prices at Crawley Town. Join the debate on our social media channels.

Get all your Reds news here.

£525

1. Shrewsbury Town

£525Photo: Naomi Baker

£465

2. Stockport County

£465Photo: Jess Hornby

£459

3. Barnsley

£459Photo: Pete Norton

£445

4. Rotherham United

£445Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneStockport CountyHuddersfield TownBarnsleyBlackpool