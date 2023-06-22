Crawley Town will kick the new season off at home to Bradford City.

The Reds will be looking to get off to a good start to help put last season’s scare behind them.

Historically Town are mixed on the opening day with four wins but five defeats over the last decade.

The Bantams have lost just one of their last ten opening day fixtures

That is according to research by the OLBG group.?

Here is the record for every League Two side over the last ten seasons.

You can get all the latest Reds news here.

1 . Accrington Stanley W3 D2 L5 Photo: Naomi Baker

2 . AFC Wimbledon W3 D4 L3 Photo: Andrew Redington

3 . Barrow W4 D1 L5 Photo: Pete Norton

4 . Bradford City W3 D6 L1 Photo: George Wood