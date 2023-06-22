NationalWorldTV
Crawley Town have claimed four opening day wins in the last ten seasons.

Every League Two club's opening day record for the last ten seasons and how Crawley Town, Bradford City, Sutton United, Harrogate Town, Colchester United, and Walsall fare - picture gallery

Crawley Town will kick the new season off at home to Bradford City.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 14:35 BST

The Reds will be looking to get off to a good start to help put last season’s scare behind them.

Historically Town are mixed on the opening day with four wins but five defeats over the last decade.

The Bantams have lost just one of their last ten opening day fixtures

That is according to research by the OLBG group.?

Here is the record for every League Two side over the last ten seasons.

You can get all the latest Reds news here.

W3 D2 L5

1. Accrington Stanley

W3 D2 L5 Photo: Naomi Baker

W3 D4 L3

2. AFC Wimbledon

W3 D4 L3 Photo: Andrew Redington

W4 D1 L5

3. Barrow

W4 D1 L5 Photo: Pete Norton

W3 D6 L1

4. Bradford City

W3 D6 L1 Photo: George Wood

