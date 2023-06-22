Every League Two club's opening day record for the last ten seasons and how Crawley Town, Bradford City, Sutton United, Harrogate Town, Colchester United, and Walsall fare - picture gallery
Crawley Town will kick the new season off at home to Bradford City.
The Reds will be looking to get off to a good start to help put last season’s scare behind them.
Historically Town are mixed on the opening day with four wins but five defeats over the last decade.
The Bantams have lost just one of their last ten opening day fixtures
That is according to research by the OLBG group.?
Here is the record for every League Two side over the last ten seasons.
