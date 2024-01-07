BREAKING
Richard Brodie joined Crawley Town from York in 2010/11 for £225,000.Richard Brodie joined Crawley Town from York in 2010/11 for £225,000.
Richard Brodie joined Crawley Town from York in 2010/11 for £225,000.

Every League Two club's record transfer fee and where Crawley Town, Colchester United, Morecambe, Barrow, Forest Green Rovers and Newport County rank - picture gallery

League Two’s clubs are working hard to revamp their squads – be it for promotion pushes or to try and beat the drop.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Jan 2024, 08:38 GMT

Some cash will most certainly be splashed but not like in days gone by.

Most clubs are unlikely to break the level of their current record signings. Four clubs – Bradford, Doncaster, MK Dons and Notts County – have all spent over £1m on players before.

Salford’s record transfer could have been paid by a personal bank loan, coming in at £7,000 for Jordan Hulme.

But how does every club rank against their rivals?

Here we have the answers courtesy of the www.transfermarkt.co.uk website.

David Hopkin is Bradford City's record signing after joining from Leeds in 2000/01.

1. Bradford City - £3.38m

David Hopkin is Bradford City's record signing after joining from Leeds in 2000/01. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Mo Eisa joined Milton Keynes Dons from Peterborough United for a record £1.29m in the 2020/21 season.

2. MK Dons - £1.29m

Mo Eisa joined Milton Keynes Dons from Peterborough United for a record £1.29m in the 2020/21 season. Photo: Pete Norton

Billy Sharp joined Doncaster Rovers for a club record in 7 July 2010.

3. Doncaster Rovers - £1.15m

Billy Sharp joined Doncaster Rovers for a club record in 7 July 2010. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Kasper Schmeichel left City to team up with his old boss Sven-Goran Eriksson at Notts County for a club record £1m in Aug 2009.

4. Kasper Schmeichel (Notts County) - £1m

Kasper Schmeichel left City to team up with his old boss Sven-Goran Eriksson at Notts County for a club record £1m in Aug 2009. Photo: Matthew Lewis

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoMorecambeBradfordMK DonsDoncaster