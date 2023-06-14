NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
The Broadfield Stadium has a capacity of 6,134.The Broadfield Stadium has a capacity of 6,134.
The Broadfield Stadium has a capacity of 6,134.

Every League Two stadium ranked by capacity and how Crawley Town's Broadfield Stadium compares to Morecambe, Forest Green Rovers, Salford City, Sutton United and Accrington Stanley - picture gallery

There are some pretty big grounds in League Two right now, grounds that wouldn’t be out of place in the Premier League.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:26 BST

Wrexham, Notts County and MK Dons are all new to the league with cracking grounds to go alongside the likes of Valley Parade and the Eco-Power Stadium.

Next season the total capacity in League 2 will be 271,538 with a league capacity average of 10,862.

But which club’s have the smallest and biggest grounds. Here we rank each stadium from smallest to biggest.

(The stats are provided via the footballgroundmap.com website.)

Let us know which are your favourite grounds to visit around the league and why via our social media channels.

Get your daily Reds news here.

3,800

1. Wetherby Road (Harrogate Town)

3,800 Photo: Pete Norton

4,256.

2. Holker Street (Barrow)

4,256. Photo: Pete Norton

5,057

3. The Crown Ground (Accrington Stanley)

5,057 Photo: George Wood

5,108.

4. Peninsula Stadium ( Salford City)

5,108. Photo: Clive Brunskill

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:League TwoMorecambePremier LeagueSutton United