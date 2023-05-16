There’s more than just skill and being the best team when it comes to winning a game of football.

One of those factors is definitely keeping your discipline and avoiding any game-changing red cards after a moment of madness.

Around League Two this season there were 1,827 yellow cards, 30 double bookings and 39 straight red cards. Just one of the 24 teams managed to avoid a red card this season.

Crawley picked up four red cards and 76 yellow cards.

Here are the best and worst disciplined sides this season, with information being provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points.

1 . AFC Wimbledon - 120 pts Y: 105 DB: 0 R: 3 Photo: James Chance

2 . Leyton Orient - 111 pts Y: 87 DB: 3 R: 3 Photo: Pete Norton

3 . Northampton Town - 102 pts Y: 84 DB:1 R: 3 Photo: Pete Norton

4 . Swindon Town - 98 pts Y: 79 DB: 3 R: 2 Photo: Dan Mullan