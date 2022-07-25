Every player Crawley Town have signed this summer

3. Dom Telford

On June 24 this summer, Crawley announced one of their biggest signings ever, Dom Telford. Last season, Telford finished his 2021/22 campaign as League Two’s top scorer whilst playing for Newport County. After 37 league games, the former Stoke City man scored 25 goals and registered three assists. ‘We have beaten off some extremely good competition to sign Dom (Telford), including teams from higher divisions,’ said Kevin Betsy, Crawley’s new manager. ‘He has extremely high ability and an excellent goal record. To secure this signing is massive for us.’ If there were ever a statement Crawley’s new owners could have made to prove a point in League Two, it was this one.

Photo: James Boardman