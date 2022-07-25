Every player Crawley Town have signed this summer

Expectations from fans are high after a summer of brining in plenty of quality new signings to improve the squad.
Crawley Town’s new owners WAGMI United and Kevin Betsy have now signed ten players this summer as they aim to compete at the top of the League Two table this season.
Here is a look at who all those ten signings are.
1. Brandon Mason
The former MK Dons wideman joined the Reds following the first ever fans vote.
Photo: CTFC
2. Ben Wells
Defender Ben Wells has previously played for West Ham United and QPR. At 22 years old, Wells already has experience as a captain at youth level and can play in centre-back and defensive midfield.
Photo: CTFC
3. Dom Telford
On June 24 this summer, Crawley announced one of their biggest signings ever, Dom Telford. Last season, Telford finished his 2021/22 campaign as League Two’s top scorer whilst playing for Newport County. After 37 league games, the former Stoke City man scored 25 goals and registered three assists. ‘We have beaten off some extremely good competition to sign Dom (Telford), including teams from higher divisions,’ said Kevin Betsy, Crawley’s new manager. ‘He has extremely high ability and an excellent goal record. To secure this signing is massive for us.’ If there were ever a statement Crawley’s new owners could have made to prove a point in League Two, it was this one.
Photo: James Boardman
4. James Balagizi
At only 18 years old, James Balagizi has joined Crawley Town for the upcoming campaign as an exciting prospect. On loan from Liverpool, Balagizi has played more than 50 times for his parent club and boasts experience for England as a youth player. ‘He’s an extremely talented young man who I have known for a very long time,’ said Betsy, who gave Balagizi his England debut whilst manager of their under 15s side. ‘He is highly thought of at Liverpool, so for them to trust us with a real asset of theirs speaks volumes for the club.’
Photo: Derek Martin