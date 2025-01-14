Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Eastbourne Borough fortress remains unbreached: The Sports repelled the serious challenge of visitors Truro City on Saturday, to extend the current run to a remarkable five (and a half) clean sheets.

Going into Tuesday night’s fixture at Tonbridge Angels, the Sports have not conceded since, to be exact, the 34th minute of their home game with Hornchurch on December 14th. On the debit side, they have also not found the opposition net since a 1-0 victory at Weston just before Christmas.

Everything but a goal: a pin-sharp, windless afternoon and an eager crowd: the perfect arena for this showdown between two genuine contenders. And a point each was about right. Truro are tough, well organised and with attacking threats of their own. Both clubs will have a say as the National South season unfolds.

A third-minute corner gave Borough an early sight of goal, but Ollie Kensdale skied his shot. Then Yahaya Bamba was sent streaking clear but a superb intervention by former Sport Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain saved City. And with the pace unrelenting, Bamba headed just wide from Pierce Bird’s feed.

But with Dom Johnson-Fisher proving a real handful, the Tinners were steadily taking control – nine first-half corners – but nothing on the scoresheet. Then Tom Harrison rose high to plant a header only inches wide of the left post, as Truro turned the screw ever tighter.

As the blinding sun dipped lower into Borough’s eyes, the home side were doubtless grateful for half-time – although seconds before the break they nearly sneaked ahead, Alfie Pavey just blocked off as he met a centre at the near post.

Second-half play was scrappier, and chances fewer. For Borough, the influential Dom Odusanya fired high before Pavey almost reached a lethal left wing centre. Then Bamba, in behind, screwed a low shot across goal – and the Tinners were wobbling for the first time in the afternoon.

Moussa Diarra headed into keeper Dan Lavercombe’s hands from a free-kick, and the match was now stretching by the minute. Though Borough had the territory, City still had the breaks: lively substitute Jaze Kabia curled a beauty just wide. Then John Shamalo – freshly signed from Barton Rovers – was inches from a debut goal with a header across goal as the Sports pressed for three points.

Goalless draws can be dire, or compelling. This one was the latter. But oh, when the next Borough goal finally arrives, there might just be a lap of honour...