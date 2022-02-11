And today (Thursday), John Yems and Remi Oteh faced the press to give their thoughts on the games.
Yems praised his side for their performance against Harrogate Town on Tuesday night.
He also talked about how Tom Nichols is one of the best players in League Two on his current form. how they might turn around their home form and why he hopes Tottenham Hotspur might think about signing Oteh back.
Watch the video above to see everything Yems and Oteh had to say.
