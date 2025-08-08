Lewes FC Women have announced the appointment of former Arsenal goalkeeper Emma Byrne as their new head coach.

Byrne, who represented Arsenal between 2000 and 2016, does not have any existing managerial experience but has been the goalkeeping coach of the Republic of Ireland (ROI) national women’s team since 2023.

The 46-year-old was also an assistant manager at Southampton Women in the second half of the 2024-25 season.

She is a big name in the women’s game after a glittering playing career, which included titles in the Women’s Champions League, Women’s Super League, FA Women’s Cup and FA Women’s League Cup.

Emma Byrne is the new boss at Lewes FC Women | Picture: Lewes FC

Succeeding Nat Lawrence at Lewes, Byrne will be expected to build on a foundation in the FA Women’s National League South and compete for promotion once new investment comes in.

“I am delighted to join Lewes FC – a special club that is ambitious and relentless in raising standards at the club and for women’s football everywhere, with an amazing community spirit,” said Byrne.

“I am looking forward to working with a talented group of players and staff, and want to thank Nat for all her hard work last season.”

The Rooks’ move for Byrne appears to owe some credit to Ivi Casagrande, Lewes Women’s head of sport science since 2022.

Casagrande combines her position with a performance coach role for the ROI women’s team, and is understood to have formed a close working relationship with Byrne.

Like Casagrande, Byrne will combine her position at Lewes with her continued duties for the ROI team.

Byrne is also understood to be highly regarded for her strong links to professional women’s football, both professionally and personally.

She has previously worked in administration and coach-educating roles at Arsenal and the Football Association, and is also married to the former Arsenal, Manchester City and Brighton midfielder Vicky Losada.

Kelly Lindsey, Lewes COO and sporting director, said: “This is more than a managerial appointment – it’s a statement of intent.”

“We want to be back in the Championship – the new WSL2 – and we know what it takes: the right ecosystem, strategic alignment, collaboration, and the time commitment to earn our way back through hard work, unity and grit.

“Emma is eager to join us on that journey, and we’re excited to cultivate our elite standards together.”

In a club statement, Lewes also confirmed they would be ‘assembling a technical team’ to assist Byrne this season.